NOVARTIS : UBS raises its price target

July 19, 2024

UBS reiterates its Buy recommendation on the share, with a price target raised to ç 111 Swiss francs (from 108 Swiss francs) following the announcement of Q2 2024 results.



'Novartis had an excellent second quarter. Sales up +2%, earnings per share up +5%. The Group has revised upwards its operating profit forecasts' says UBS.



Novartis is now targeting core operating income growth in the mid- to high-20% range for 2024, rather than the low- to mid-single-digit range.



The Swiss group, which is also maintaining its annual sales growth forecast of 'between high single-digit and low double-digit', justifies this upgrade by 'continued strong momentum from its main growth drivers'.



