By Pierre Bertrand

Novartis unit Sandoz said on Tuesday that its Mylight Phase III study assessing the efficacy of its biosimilar aflibercept drug met its primary endpoint.

The Mylight study showed the drug had no clinically meaningful differences to reference aflibercept.

The biosimilar drug could be a treatment option for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of visual impairment and progressive vision loss for older adult, Sandoz said.

The company added that it will file biosimilar aflibercept for regulatory approval in the coming months in both the U.S. and the European Union.

