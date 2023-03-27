Novartis Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Novartis AG Sponsored ADR (NVS) is currently at $89.76, up $6.17 or 7.38%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 31, 2023, when it closed at $90.62

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose 7.48%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 9.52% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 12.83%

--Up 6.7% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2022, when it rose 10.39%

--Down 1.06% year-to-date

--Down 9.34% from its all-time closing high of $99.01 on Feb. 12, 2020

--Up 3.18% from 52 weeks ago (March 28, 2022), when it closed at $86.99

--Down 4.26% from its 52-week closing high of $93.75 on April 11, 2022

--Up 20.31% from its 52-week closing low of $74.61 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as high as $89.81; highest intraday level since Jan. 31, 2023, when it hit $90.63

--Up 7.44% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.59%

All data as of 10:54:15 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1113ET