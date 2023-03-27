Advanced search
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:00 2023-03-27 am EDT
82.62 CHF   +8.19%
11:14aNovartis Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:12aBank Stock Recovery Supports American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
09:50aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Monday
MT
Novartis Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 11:14am EDT
Novartis AG Sponsored ADR (NVS) is currently at $89.76, up $6.17 or 7.38%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 31, 2023, when it closed at $90.62

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose 7.48%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up three consecutive days; up 9.52% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 26, 2020, when it rose 12.83%

--Up 6.7% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2022, when it rose 10.39%

--Down 1.06% year-to-date

--Down 9.34% from its all-time closing high of $99.01 on Feb. 12, 2020

--Up 3.18% from 52 weeks ago (March 28, 2022), when it closed at $86.99

--Down 4.26% from its 52-week closing high of $93.75 on April 11, 2022

--Up 20.31% from its 52-week closing low of $74.61 on Sept. 26, 2022

--Traded as high as $89.81; highest intraday level since Jan. 31, 2023, when it hit $90.63

--Up 7.44% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 13, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.59%


All data as of 10:54:15 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1113ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 423 M - -
Net income 2023 9 471 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 189 B 189 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
EV / Sales 2024 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 101 703
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 83,20 $
Average target price 97,61 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-8.65%189 496
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.59%398 966
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.83%340 729
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-8.12%303 155
ABBVIE INC.-2.22%278 770
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.54%266 044
