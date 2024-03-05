Novartis: all resolutions approved by the Board of Directors
Shareholders approved the 27th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 3.30 (+3.1%) per share for 2023, representing a yield of 3.7% and a free cash flow payout of around 58%.
Shareholders also confirmed Joerg Reinhardt as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with all other current members.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction