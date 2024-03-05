Novartis: all resolutions approved by the Board of Directors

March 05, 2024 at 10:08 am EST Share

Novartis shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.



Shareholders approved the 27th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 3.30 (+3.1%) per share for 2023, representing a yield of 3.7% and a free cash flow payout of around 58%.



Shareholders also confirmed Joerg Reinhardt as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with all other current members.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.