Novartis shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders approved the 27th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 3.30 (+3.1%) per share for 2023, representing a yield of 3.7% and a free cash flow payout of around 58%.

Shareholders also confirmed Joerg Reinhardt as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with all other current members.

