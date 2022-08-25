Log in
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Summary
NOVN
CH0012005267
NOVARTIS AG
(NOVN)
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30 2022-08-24 am EDT
80.81
CHF
+0.76%
01:23a
Novartis to spin off Sandoz, list it in Zurich
RE
01:18a
Swiss Drugmaker Novartis To Spin Off Generics, Biosimilars Unit Sandoz
MT
01:02a
Novartis announces intention to separate Sandoz business to create a standalone company by way of a 100% spin-off
GL
Novartis announces intention to separate Sandoz business to create a standalone company by way of a 100% spin-off
08/25/2022 | 01:01am EDT
08/25/2022 | 01:01am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
August 25, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
08/05
07/21
NOVARTIS AG: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
MT
07/21
NOVARTIS AG
: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
07/21
NOVARTIS AG
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
52 254 M
-
-
Net income 2022
9 119 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
8 363 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
20,9x
Yield 2022
3,97%
Capitalization
183 B
183 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,65x
EV / Sales 2023
3,52x
Nbr of Employees
108 000
Free-Float
87,1%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye
Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang
President-Operations
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
-0.10%
182 598
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-3.21%
436 786
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
15.44%
299 400
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-16.45%
270 788
PFIZER, INC.
-19.68%
269 449
ABBVIE INC.
1.85%
245 801
