    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-24 am EDT
80.81 CHF   +0.76%
01:23aNovartis to spin off Sandoz, list it in Zurich
RE
01:18aSwiss Drugmaker Novartis To Spin Off Generics, Biosimilars Unit Sandoz
MT
01:02aNovartis announces intention to separate Sandoz business to create a standalone company by way of a 100% spin-off
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis announces intention to separate Sandoz business to create a standalone company by way of a 100% spin-off

08/25/2022 | 01:01am EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

All news about NOVARTIS AG
08/23Unichem Laboratories Gets US FDA Approval for Carbamazepine Tablets
MT
08/22Novartis to Lay Off 1,400 Workers in 2023 Under Restructuring Plan
MT
08/22Swiss eye-care firm Alcon to buy Aerie Pharma for about $753 mln
RE
08/22FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.2% as Investors Eye Fed -2-
DJ
08/22FTSE 100 Index Drops; Jackson Hole in Focus
DJ
08/22Analysis-Meagre medicine cabinet leaves Sanofi unloved
RE
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 254 M - -
Net income 2022 9 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 83,65 $
Average target price 95,64 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-0.10%182 598
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.21%436 786
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.44%299 400
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 788
PFIZER, INC.-19.68%269 449
ABBVIE INC.1.85%245 801