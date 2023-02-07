Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:17 2023-02-07 am EST
79.30 CHF   +0.19%
05:04aNOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
02/06NOVARTIS AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/06Novartis : ESG Update Q4 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis : announces support for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

02/07/2023 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Feb 06, 2023

Novartis (including Sandoz) is concerned and saddened about the situation in Turkey (Türkiye) and Syria following the earthquake on February 6 and is closely monitoring its developments. Our thoughts are with the people who are impacted by this tragic event. We are in close contact with our local team and are working with them to assess the situation and ensure the wellbeing of our 1 600 associates and their families as well as getting our medicines to patients in need. So far, all our associates in the affected area have been reported as safe.

As a company, we are committed to helping the humanitarian effort and are donating USD 1 million. We want to make sure this support gets to those most in need and we are currently working to identify the best partners to achieve this.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 19:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOVARTIS AG
05:04aNOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
02/06NOVARTIS AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
02/06Novartis : ESG Update Q4 2022
PU
02/06Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa experienced sustained efficacy and symptom impro..
AQ
02/06Novartis' Sandoz Unit Says US FDA Accepted Biologics License Application for Osteoporos..
MT
02/06Novartis Says Sandoz's Prolia, Xgeva Biosimilar Accepted for Review in US
MT
02/06Sandoz Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosumab accepted by US F..
GL
02/06Novartis : Sandoz Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosum..
DJ
02/05Novartis' Cosentyx Continues to Improve Symptom at One Year in Late-stage Skin Disease ..
MT
02/03Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa experienced sustained efficacy and symptom impro..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 275 M - -
Net income 2023 9 640 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 850 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 181 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
EV / Sales 2024 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 102 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 85,34 $
Average target price 97,17 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-5.31%180 893
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.82%427 102
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.31%320 837
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.13%311 923
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.27%269 272
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.24%263 757