Novartis : announces support for people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Feb 06, 2023

Novartis (including Sandoz) is concerned and saddened about the situation in Turkey (Türkiye) and Syria following the earthquake on February 6 and is closely monitoring its developments. Our thoughts are with the people who are impacted by this tragic event. We are in close contact with our local team and are working with them to assess the situation and ensure the wellbeing of our 1 600 associates and their families as well as getting our medicines to patients in need. So far, all our associates in the affected area have been reported as safe.

As a company, we are committed to helping the humanitarian effort and are donating USD 1 million. We want to make sure this support gets to those most in need and we are currently working to identify the best partners to achieve this.