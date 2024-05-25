(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
Novartis atrasentan Phase III data show clinically meaningful proteinuria reduction further advancing company's IgA nephropathy (IgAN) portfolio
|DJ
May. 24
NOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|Novartis atrasentan Phase III data show clinically meaningful proteinuria reduction further advancing company's IgA nephropathy (IgAN) portfolio
|DJ
|NOVARTIS AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
|ZD
Berenberg Raises Price Target on Novartis to CHF77 From CHF74, Maintains Hold Rating
|MT
NOVARTIS AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
|ZD
Novartis' Cosentyx Receives Canadian Approval for Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment
|MT
Sandoz: Marketing authorization for Wyost and Jubbonti in the EU
|CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 16.05.2024 - 15:15
|DP
Novartis: presents results of tender offer for MorphoSysy
|CF
Novartis Takeover Bid for MorphoSys Tops Minimum Acceptance Threshold
|MT
Novartis to present results at ASCO and EHA
|CF
Novartis highlights pioneering innovation in CML with data from Scemblix(R) Phase III ASC4FIRST study in newly diagnosed patients at ASCO and EHA
|DJ
Legend Biotech 1Q Loss Narrows with Higher Carvykti Sales
|DJ
Novartis' Scemblix Gets Third US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation
|MT
Novartis Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Scemblix
|DJ
NOVARTIS AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
Health Care Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Late Afternoon
|MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Retreat Thursday Afternoon
|MT
Top Midday Stories: Novo Nordisk, Linde Shares Fall Post-Earnings; Peloton Shares Plummet After Announcing Job Cuts, CEO Change; Exxon-Pioneer Deal Gets FTC Approval With One Caveat
|MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 11 AM ET
|DJ
Novartis AG to Acquire Mariana Oncology in Deal Valued Up to $1.75 Billion.
|MT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 9 AM ET
|DJ
Novartis: acquisition of US-based Mariana Oncology
|CF
Switzerland's Novartis to Buy US-based Mariana Oncology for $1 Billion Upfront
|MT
Novartis to Buy Mariana Oncology, Pay $1 Billion Upfront
|MT
