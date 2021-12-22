Novartis buys UK's Gyroscope for $1.5 bln to get gene therapy for eye disease

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is
buying Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 billion, looking to
bolster its gene therapy roster with the British firm's
treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.
Gyroscope's parent company, London-listed healthcare
investment firm Syncona Ltd, said on Wednesday that
Novartis will pay $800 million upfront and up to $700 million in
additional milestone payments.
Gyroscope's treatment for geographic atrophy, a disease of
the retina that leads to blindness and for which there is
currently no treatment, is in the second phase of clinical
development.
Gene therapies are currently among the world's most
expensive drugs. They aim to cure diseases by replacing the
missing or defective version of a gene in a patient's cells with
an intact gene.
Syncona will also receive low single-digit royalty from
future sales of Gyroscope's gene therapy, and cash proceeds of
334 million pounds ($442.9 million) for its stake in the unit.
The deal, which Novartis plans to fund with cash in hand,
comes after the Swiss drugmaker raised $20.7 billion by selling
a nearly one-third voting stake in Roche last month.

