Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/22 03:35:17 am
79.11 CHF   -0.32%
03:24aNovartis buys UK's Gyroscope for $1.5 bln to get gene therapy for eye disease
RE
03:04aLondon Shares to Open Higher
DJ
02:35aNovartis to Acquire Gyroscope Therapeutics for Up to $1.5 Billion
DJ
Novartis buys UK's Gyroscope for $1.5 bln to get gene therapy for eye disease

12/22/2021 | 03:24am EST
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is buying Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 billion, looking to bolster its gene therapy roster with the British firm's treatment for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness.

Gyroscope's parent company, London-listed healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd, said on Wednesday that Novartis will pay $800 million upfront and up to $700 million in additional milestone payments.

Gyroscope's treatment for geographic atrophy, a disease of the retina that leads to blindness and for which there is currently no treatment, is in the second phase of clinical development.

Gene therapies are currently among the world's most expensive drugs. They aim to cure diseases by replacing the missing or defective version of a gene in a patient's cells with an intact gene.

Syncona will also receive low single-digit royalty from future sales of Gyroscope's gene therapy, and cash proceeds of 334 million pounds ($442.9 million) for its stake in the unit.

The deal, which Novartis plans to fund with cash in hand, comes after the Swiss drugmaker raised $20.7 billion by selling a nearly one-third voting stake in Roche last month.

($1 = 0.7542 pounds) (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, and Michael Shields in Zurich and Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS AG -0.20% 79.22 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
SYNCONA LIMITED 9.00% 218 Delayed Quote.-23.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 160 M - -
Net income 2021 24 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-5.13%191 957
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.25%440 197
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.51%332 475
PFIZER, INC.60.15%330 878
NOVO NORDISK A/S63.23%240 534
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.88%240 138