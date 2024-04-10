Novartis: changes in production system

Novartis announced Tuesday evening that it has implemented a series of measures designed to meet new regulatory standards surrounding early-stage breast cancer treatments.



The biopharmaceutical group says it has made changes to its manufacturing operations in this area, with the aim of complying with these new standards by the end of June.



These changes come in the wake of recent regulatory developments, which provide for restrictions on the presence of nitrosamines, potentially carcinogenic compounds, in drugs for human use.



While Novartis states that these measures do not affect the use of Kisqali in the already-approved indication of metastatic breast cancer, the Basel-based laboratory stresses that it has suspended patient enrolment in clinical trials investigating its efficacy in early breast cancer.



