Novartis data at ASCO and EHA showcase latest oncology research and innovation, including in breast and prostate cancer

Basel, May 12, 2022 — Novartis highlights data from across its oncology portfolio at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress. With nearly 130 abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials accepted, the data showcase research across over 20 compounds in key disease areas, including breast, lung and prostate cancers, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other blood disorders.

“We continue to push the boundaries of science with advanced therapies and novel combinations to help address the individual needs of patients,” said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Innovative Medicines International and Chief Commercial Officer, Novartis. “We are particularly excited about the latest data on CDK recycling with Kisqali, and first results for Tafinlar + Mekinist in a rare pediatric brain cancer.”

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Kisqali® (ribociclib)*



A randomized phase II trial of fulvestrant or exemestane with or without ribociclib after progression on anti-estrogen therapy plus cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibition (CDK 4/6i) in patients (pts) with unresectable or hormone receptor positive (HR+), HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC): MAINTAIN trial† Abstract # LBA1004

Oral Presentation:

Saturday, June 4, 1:15 PM – 4:15 PM CDT







Kisqali® (ribociclib)* Impact of ribociclib (RIB) dose modifications (mod) on overall survival (OS) in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2− advanced breast cancer (ABC) in MONALEESA (ML)-2 Abstract #1017

Poster Discussion:

Monday, June 6, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT Kisqali® (ribociclib)*



Quality of life (QOL) with ribociclib (RIB) plus aromatase inhibitor (AI) vs abemaciclib (ABE) plus AI as first-line (1L) treatment (tx) of hormone receptor–positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor–negative (HR+/HER2−) advanced breast cancer (ABC), assessed via matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) Abstract #1015

Poster Discussion:

Monday, June 6, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT



Piqray® (alpelisib) Alpelisib (ALP) + Fulvestrant (FUL) in Patients (pts) With Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+), Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Negative (HER2−), Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC): Biomarker (BM) Analyses by Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) From the SOLAR-1 Study Abstract #1006

Oral Presentation:

Saturday, June 4, 1:15 PM – 4:15 PM CDT Piqray® (alpelisib)



Alpelisib (ALP) + endocrine therapy (ET) in patients (pts) with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2–), PIK3CA-mutated (mut) advanced breast cancer (ABC): Baseline biomarker analysis and progression-free survival (PFS) by duration of prior cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) therapy in the BYLieve study Abstract #1018

Poster Discussion:

Monday, June 6, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT







Scemblix® (asciminib) Efficacy and safety results from ASCEMBL, a phase 3 study of asciminib vs bosutinib (BOS) in patients (pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) after ≥2 prior tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs): wk 96 update Abstract #7004

Oral Presentation:

Tuesday, June 7, 9:45 AM – 12:45 PM CDT Tafinlar® (dabrafenib) / Mekinist® (trametinib) Primary analysis of a phase II trial of dabrafenib + trametinib (dab + tram) in BRAF V600–mutant pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) Abstract #2002

Oral Presentation:

Monday, June 6, 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM CDT Pluvicto™ (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) (formerly referred to as 177Lu-PSMA-617) 177Lu-PSMA-617 in PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer: prior and concomitant treatment subgroup analyses of the VISION trial



Abstract #5001

Oral Presentation:

Sunday, June 5, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT



Pluvicto™ (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) Tolerability of 177Lu-PSMA-617 by treatment exposure in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): a VISION study subgroup analysis Abstract #5047

Poster available:

Monday, June 6, 1:15 PM – 4:15 PM CDT Locametz® (kit for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide injection)** 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET baseline imaging as a prognostic tool for clinical outcomes to 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with mCRPC: a VISION sub-study Abstract #5002

Oral Presentation:

Sunday, June 5, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT Lutathera® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate)*** Effectiveness and safety of re-treatment with lutetium Lu 177 dotatate in patients with progressive neuroendocrine tumors in the United States: a retrospective real-world study Abstract #e16215





Key highlights of data accepted by EHA:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Scemblix® (asciminib) Efficacy and safety results from ASCEMBL, a phase 3 study of asciminib vs bosutinib in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase after ≥2 prior tyrosine kinase inhibitors: week 96 update Abstract #S155

Oral Presentation:

Sunday, June 12, 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM CEST Scemblix® (asciminib) Asciminib provides durable molecular responses in patients (Pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) with the T315I mutation: Updated efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1 trial Abstract #P704

Poster Available:

Friday, June 10, 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM CEST Kymriah®

(tisagenlecleucel) Tisagenlecleucel in pediatric and young adult patients (Pts) with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL): Final analyses from the ELIANA study Abstract #S112

Oral Presentation:

Sunday, June 12, 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM CEST



YTB323 Phase I study of YTB323, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy manufactured using T-Charge™, in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Abstract #S212

Oral Presentation:

Saturday, June 11, 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM CEST PHE885 Phase I study data update of PHE885, a fully human BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy manufactured using the T-Charge™ platform for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) Abstract #P1446

Poster Available:

Friday, June 10, 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM CEST Sabatolimab First results of a Phase II study (STIMULUS-AML1) investigating sabatolimab + azacitidine + venetoclax in patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia Abstract #P582

Poster available:

Friday, June 10, 4:30 PM – 5:45 PM CEST



Promacta/Revolade®

(eltrombopag) Sustained response off treatment in eltrombopag-treated patients with ITP who are refractory or relapsed after first-line steroids: primary analysis of the phase II TAPER trial Abstract #S292

Oral Presentation

Saturday, June 11, 11:30 AM – 12:45 PM CEST

* Kisqali was developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) under a research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.

† Investigator-initiated trial

** Locametz is a registered trademark of Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company.

*** Lutathera is a registered trademark of Advanced Accelerator Applications, a Novartis company.

