Novartis AG is one of the world's leaders in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - pharmaceutical products (81.7%): used to treat cardiovascular, respiratory, and dermatological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, cancers, central nervous system disorders, hormone imbalances, etc.; - generic drugs (18.3%; Sandoz). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (36.5%), the United States (34.9%), Asia/Africa/Australasia (20.9%), Canada and Latin America (7.7%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals