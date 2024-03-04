Novartis: further positive data for Zolgensma
The final data from the SMART study thus add to a growing body of evidence on the use of Zolgensma in a patient population that is older and heavier (1.5 to 9.1 years) than the children treated in previous clinical studies.
Almost all treated patients maintained or improved their motor milestones after 52 weeks, most of whom had switched to the single gene therapy from another chronically administered disease-modifying therapy", emphasizes Novartis.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction