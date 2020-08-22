Log in
Novartis : immuno-oncology drug candidate fails skin cancer trial

08/22/2020 | 03:05am EDT
The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Saturday that its investigational spartalizumab immuno-oncology drug mixed with the approved medicines Tafinlar and Mekinist failed in a late-stage trial for a type of advanced skin cancer.

The drug did not improve progression-free survival in previously untreated patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive cutaneous melanoma, compared to Tafinlar + Mekinist alone, Novartis said.

Despite the failure, Novartis is continuing development of spartalizumab, a so-called checkpoint inhibitor thought to help take the brakes off the immune system in fighting cancer, against other kind of tumors, the Basel-based company said.

Novartis has been late in developing such immuno-oncology drugs for its portfolio, a field now dominated by lucrative medicines including Merck's Keytruda, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo, and to a lesser extent, Roche's Tecentriq.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 601 M - -
Net income 2020 8 853 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 3,66%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 104,39 $
Last Close Price 86,07 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-14.56%189 716
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.72%398 662
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.14%304 270
PFIZER, INC.-0.77%215 162
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.56%215 061
ABBVIE INC.7.14%168 012
