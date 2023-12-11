Novartis: new positive data in HPN

On Monday, Novartis announced further positive 48-week data from its Phase III clinical trial in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).



The Swiss biopharmaceutical group reports that these results demonstrate the sustained efficacy and long-term safety of Fabhalta in this blood disorder, which notably leads to arterial and venous thrombosis.



According to the laboratory, the drug was able to sustainably increase hemoglobin levels to near-normal levels, avoid blood transfusions and improve patient fatigue in the majority of cases.



At the same time, patients who switched from anti-C5 to Fabhalta between weeks 24 and 48 achieved results comparable to those recorded in the Fabhalta group after 24 weeks, including avoidance of transfusions and near-normal hemoglobin levels.



Fabhalta was recently approved by the US FDA for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.



