Novartis: no longer in negotiations with Cytokinetics

January 12, 2024

Novartis management has decided not to pursue negotiations for the acquisition of Cytokinetics, according to the Wall Street Journal.



An acquisition agreement was due to be announced this week after several months of negotiations.



According to the WSJ, Novartis' decision was taken in the last 2 days. However, according to the WSJ, Novartis may return to the negotiating table. The management of Cytokinetics could also decide not to be for sale and to carry out a capital increase, reports analysts at Invest Securities.



Several groups are also in discussions for this acquisition, including AstraZeneca and J&J, according to the newspaper.



' Cytokinetics is a biotechnology company operating in the field of myopathies, developing small-molecule muscle activators and inhibitors to treat diseases characterized by compromised muscle function, including heart failure, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM disease) and neuromuscular diseases' says Invest Securities.



' The clinical portfolio is rich in 5 programs evaluating 4 different products, including 2 Ph III programs, with a submission to the EMA underway for the most advanced program in heart failure ' adds the research house.



