The Swiss drugmaker invited shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on Sept. 15 after its board of directors unanimously endorsed and recommended the proposed spin-off, the company said in a statement.
"If Novartis shareholders approve the proposed special distribution at the EGM, the Spin-off will be implemented through the distribution of a dividend-in-kind of Sandoz shares to Novartis shareholders, and of Sandoz ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) to Novartis ADR holders," it said.
Sandoz, which accounted for about 10% of group core operating profit of $16.7 billion in 2022, was put under a strategic review by Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan in 2021 following mounting pricing pressures in the U.S. off-patent drug sector.
Novartis announced plans for the spin-off in August 2022.
