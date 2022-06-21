Log in
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-21 am EDT
78.84 CHF   -1.00%
Novartis plans to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review to uphold validity of the Gilenya® (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent
GL
03:17pNovartis plans to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review to uphold validity of the Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent
DJ
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Pfizer, Ryanair, NetEase, Novartis...
Novartis plans to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review to uphold validity of the Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent

06/21/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
June 21, 2022 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)

06/19CORRECTION : Novartis Faces $225 Million Lawsuit From Greek State Over Financing Of Doctor..
MT
06/19Novartis Faces $221 Million Lawsuit From Greek State Over Financing Of Doctors
MT
06/17NOVARTIS : announces Nature Medicine publication of Zolgensma data demonstrating age-appro..
PU
06/17Novartis Unit Says EMA Accepts Generic Hyrimoz Filing for Review
MT
06/17Novartis Unit Seeks EU Nod for High Concentration Formula of Humira Biosimilar
MT
06/17Sandoz Application for proposed biosimilar adalimumab's high concentration formulation ..
GL
06/17Sandoz Application for proposed biosimilar adalimumab's high concentration formulation ..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 783 M - -
Net income 2022 9 470 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 177 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 87,0%
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,40 $
Average target price 95,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-0.80%178 967
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.94%445 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.31%261 856
PFIZER, INC.-21.20%261 075
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.68%256 727
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.58%244 562