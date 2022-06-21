Log in
Summary
NOVN
CH0012005267
NOVARTIS AG
(NOVN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30 2022-06-21 am EDT
78.84
CHF
-1.00%
03:17p
Novartis plans to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review to uphold validity of the Gilenya® (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent
GL
03:17p
Novartis plans to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review to uphold validity of the Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent
DJ
06/20
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Airbus, Pfizer, Ryanair, NetEase, Novartis...
Novartis plans to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review to uphold validity of the Gilenya(R) (fingolimod) dosing regimen patent
06/21/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 21, 2022 15:16 ET (19:16 GMT)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
52 783 M
-
-
Net income 2022
9 470 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
7 480 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,0x
Yield 2022
4,02%
Capitalization
177 B
178 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,50x
EV / Sales 2023
3,35x
Nbr of Employees
110 000
Free-Float
87,0%
More Financials
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
82,40 $
Average target price
95,33 $
Spread / Average Target
15,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan
Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch
Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt
Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye
Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang
President-Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG
-0.80%
178 967
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-0.94%
445 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
5.31%
261 856
PFIZER, INC.
-21.20%
261 075
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-19.68%
256 727
NOVO NORDISK A/S
3.58%
244 562
More Results
