Novartis: positive phase III results in C3G
In a press release, the Swiss biopharmaceutical group said the trial showed a "clinically notable and statistically significant" 35.1% reduction in proteinuria versus placebo over six months.
In addition, the trial was marked by a +2.2 mL/min/1.73 m2 improvement in glomerular filtration rate (GFR), a measure of renal function, compared with placebo.
Following these good results, presented at the European Renal Association (ERA) congress, Novartis plans to file for registration in C3-deposited glomerulonephritis in Europe and the US in the second half of 2024.
