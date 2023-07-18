FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Novartis on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings guidance and announced a new share repurchase programme on strong drug sales.

The Swiss drugmaker said in a statement it expected group core operating income to grow by a low double digit percentage in 2023, up from high single digit growth previously projected.

It is also initiating a new share buyback programme worth up to $15 billion to be completed by year-end 2025, following the completion its previous share buyback in June 2023. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)