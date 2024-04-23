Novartis raises targets for 2024
The Swiss healthcare giant has reported core EPS of $1.80 and core operating income of $4.54 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up by 23% and 22% respectively at constant exchange rates (cc).
Its core operating margin rose to 38.4% on net sales of over 11.8 billion, up 11% (again at constant exchange rates), driven by Entresto (+36%), Cosentyx (+25%), Kesimpta (+66%), Kisqali (+54%), Pluvicto (+47%) and Leqvio (+139%).
In addition, its Board of Directors will propose to the 2025 AGM the election of Giovanni Caforio, former CEO and Executive Chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb, to succeed Joerg Reinhardt as Chairman of the Board.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction