Novartis announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorization of Scemblix (asciminib) for the treatment of adults with chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), including newly diagnosed patients.



This extension of the indication would quadruple the number of eligible patients in Europe. Results from the Phase III ASC4FIRST trial showed Scemblix to be more effective than tyrosine kinase inhibitors (imatinib, nilotinib, dasatinib, bosutinib), with fewer adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation.



Novartis says that this decision is a major step forward in the group's strategy to establish a new standard of care in Europe for CML, combining enhanced efficacy with improved tolerability.