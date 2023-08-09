By Maitane Sardon

Novartis said Wednesday that the Phase 3 studies of its remibrutinib as a treatment for patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria met their primary endpoint.

The Swiss pharma major said trials also met secondary endpoints, showing rapid and clinically meaningful improvements across urticaria disease activity scores.

Remibrutinib was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile across both studies.

The data support the potential of remibrutinib as a new oral treatment option for patients with the skin disease whose symptoms can't be controlled by H1 antihistamines, it said.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-23 0156ET