  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Novartis AG
  News
  Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:59:36 2023-03-09 am EST
75.63 CHF   +0.30%
08:32aNovartis's Sandoz Invests at Least $400 Million in Slovenian Plant
DJ
08:24aNovartis' Sandoz to Invest $400 Million for New Biologics Production Plant in Slovenia
MT
08:01aSandoz signs Memorandum of Understanding to build new biologics production plant in Slovenia, to support increasing global demand for biosimilar medicines
GL
Novartis's Sandoz Invests at Least $400 Million in Slovenian Plant

03/09/2023 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


Novartis AG's generics-and-biosimilars division Sandoz is investing at least $400 million in a new biologics production plant in Slovenia as the company seeks to cash in on rising global demand for biosimilar medicines.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Thursday that Sandoz had signed a memorandum of understanding to build the new plant in Lendava in what it called one of the largest international private-sector investments in Slovenia.

"This investment underscores our ambition to be the sustainable global leader in biosimilars, a segment projected to grow double-digit annually over the next decade," Sandoz Chief Executive Richard Saynor said.

Last year, Novartis said it was planning to spin off Sandoz and list it as a stand-alone company in Switzerland, a move that would focus the once-sprawling healthcare conglomerate solely on prescription drugs.

Works on the new plant are slated to start this year with full operations planned for late 2026.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 0831ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 416 M - -
Net income 2023 9 399 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 4,18%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 101 703
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 83,64 $
Average target price 98,04 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-5.97%177 290
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.77%398 352
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.02%318 032
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-14.57%281 879
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.41%274 879
ABBVIE INC.-7.43%264 702