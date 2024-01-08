By Adria Calatayud

Novartis said its Scemblix drug met its primary goals in a late-stage clinical trial for newly diagnosed patients with chronic myeloid leukemia.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Monday that Scemblix showed superior major molecular response compared to approved standard-of-care treatments that known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors--a type of targeted therapy--at week 48 of treatment.

Scemblix also demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile with fewer adverse events and treatment discontinuations relative to the standard of care, Novartis said.

The company said the trial continues and that it will release new data evaluating patients' major molecular response after 96 weeks of treatment, the key secondary goal of the trial, as well as other secondary objectives.

Details will be presented at an upcoming medical conference and included as part of regulatory submissions in 2024, Novartis said.

