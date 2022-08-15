Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Novartis AG
  News
  Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:06 2022-08-15 am EDT
80.33 CHF   +0.28%
04:23aNovartis says lung cancer drug canakinumab fails another trial
RE
01:30aNovartis' Lung Cancer Drug Fails to Extend Patient Survival in Late-stage Study
MT
01:28aNovartis says lung cancer drug canakinumab failed phase III trial
RE
Novartis says lung cancer drug canakinumab fails another trial

08/15/2022 | 04:23am EDT
ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Monday its canakinumab drug to help treat non-small cell lung cancer failed a phase III trial, the latest blow for the treatment which also fell short in a study last year.

The drug, used as an adjuvant treatment, did not meet its primary endpoint of disease-free survival, the Swiss company said.

Adjuvant treatments are additional cancer treatments after the primary one intended to lower the risk the cancer will return.

The failure in the latest trial, called Canopy A, is a setback for Novartis after canakinumab failed in a separate study last year where it was tried in combination with another drug and chemotherapy. "Consensus expectations for this high-risk project remained zero or low with the remaining market exclusivity for canakinumab limited until 2028," said Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Laurent Flamme.

He estimated annual sales of around 300 million Swiss francs ($317.9 million)by 2026 for the drug as an adjuvant treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. ($1 = 0.9436 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 230 M - -
Net income 2022 9 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 185 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 87,0%
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-0.22%185 374
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.37%434 603
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.53%292 730
PFIZER, INC.-15.14%281 235
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.91%275 562
ABBVIE INC.5.32%252 131