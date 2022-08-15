Novartis says lung cancer drug canakinumab fails another trial

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Novartis said on Monday
its canakinumab drug to help treat non-small cell lung cancer
failed a phase III trial, the latest blow for the treatment
which also fell short in a study last year.
The drug, used as an adjuvant treatment, did not meet its
primary endpoint of disease-free survival, the Swiss company
said.
Adjuvant treatments are additional cancer treatments after
the primary one intended to lower the risk the cancer will
return.
The failure in the latest trial, called Canopy A, is a
setback for Novartis after canakinumab failed in a separate
study last year where it was tried in combination with another
drug and chemotherapy.
"Consensus expectations for this high-risk project remained
zero or low with the remaining market exclusivity for
canakinumab limited until 2028," said Zuercher Kantonalbank
analyst Laurent Flamme.
He estimated annual sales of around 300 million Swiss francs
($317.9 million)by 2026 for the drug as an adjuvant treatment
for non-small cell lung cancer.
($1 = 0.9436 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)