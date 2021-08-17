Novartis : secures new approval in China for Cosentyx® (secukinumab) in pediatric psoriasis

China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval reinforces that Cosentyx® (secukinumab) is safe and effective for children and adults with psoriasis

Moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis affects more than 350,000 children worldwide1, with the physical and psychological burden disrupting important formative years2

Cosentyx is a proven treatment, supported by long-term five-year sustained efficacy and safety data across several inflammatory conditions3-5 and with more than 500,000 patients treated worldwide since launch6

Approval in China for pediatric psoriasis combined with recent filings in the United States and Europe for juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) further supports plans to expand Cosentyx to 10 indications over the next 10 years

Basel, August 17, 2021 - Novartis today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has further approved Cosentyx® (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients (six years and older with a body weight ≥50 kg) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, making it the only interleukin inhibitor approved in China for these patients. Cosentyx is already approved in China for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults and adult ankylosing spondylitis. The approval is based on two Phase III international studies in pediatric patients aged 6 to 7,8.

'Psoriasis goes beyond skin symptoms. If left untreated it can become a source of embarrassment, affecting a young person's self-esteem. The approval in China of Cosentyx means we are able to help even more children and adults around the world live their lives to the fullest, by providing them with a safe and effective therapy they can trust,' said Todd Fox, Novartis Global Medical Franchise, Head of Immunology, Hepatology and Dermatology. 'With further US and European filings for childhood arthritic conditions, we have taken another step in our ambition to expand Cosentyx to 10 indications over the next 10 years as part of our commitment to immuno-dermatology and rheumatology.'

This approval in China follows recent approval of Cosentyx in the United States and Europe for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients six years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Novartis is committed to making Cosentyx available to young patients who may benefit from the therapy and has recently filed for US and European regulatory approval for Cosentyx as a potential treatment in juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) and enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA), two subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). Currently, there are very limited approved treatment options for JIA, and only a minority of patients go on to achieve and maintain an inactive disease state.

Cosentyx is backed by more than 14 years of clinical experience and long-term five-year clinical data across three indications of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (AS), as well as real-world evidence3-5. These data strengthen the unique position of Cosentyx as a rapid and long-lasting comprehensive treatment across AS, PsA and psoriatic disease, with more than 500,000 patients treated worldwide with Cosentyx since launch6.

About psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory disease that affects more than 125 million people worldwide9, potentially impacting up to 350,000 children1. One-third of psoriasis cases begin in childhood, and of these, the onset is most common during adolescence2.

About Cosentyx® (secukinumab)

Cosentyx is the first and only fully human biologic that directly inhibits interleukin-17A (IL-17A), a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and development of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis (PsA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)4,10,11. Cosentyx is the only biologic with proven efficacy in all six key manifestations of PsA4,12,13.

This pediatric psoriasis approval in China is for 150 mg Cosentyx given by injection every four weeks for children with a body weight of at least 50 kg. After initial counseling and proper training in the injection technique, Cosentyx can be given by a child's parent or carer at home. Cosentyx is also approved in China for treating adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis or ankylosing spondylitis.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

