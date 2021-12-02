Log in
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Novartis sees annual sales growth of 4% until 2026

12/02/2021 | 01:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the Novartis facility in Cambridge

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis is confident to reach a core margin in innovative medicines in the high 30s by 2026 and grow sales by 4% each year until the end of that period, the company said in a presentation on Thursday.

Novartis added it had up to 20 assets in its pipeline with approval expected by 2026 that had the potential to generate at least 1$ billion in sales.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 044 M - -
Net income 2021 13 509 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 180 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 80,63 $
Average target price 98,88 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-11.25%180 565
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.92%410 501
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.39%337 091
PFIZER, INC.45.97%301 579
NOVO NORDISK A/S65.17%243 741
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY46.91%224 871