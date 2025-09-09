Novartis announces an agreement to acquire Tourmaline Bio, a US biopharmaceutical company developing pacibekitug, an anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody, as a treatment option for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Pacibekitug complements Novartis' cardiovascular strategy by targeting a key upstream cytokine that promotes systemic inflammation, addressing a critical unmet need, it said, noting that its Phase 2 trials are already well advanced.
Under the terms agreed, Novartis will launch a tender offer for all of Tourmaline's common shares. Tourmaline shareholders would receive $48 per share at closing, valuing the company at approximately $1.4bn.
The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of Tourmaline's common shares to the tender offer and regulatory approvals.
Novartis signs agreement to acquire Tourmaline Bio
Published on 09/09/2025 at 02:25 am EDT
