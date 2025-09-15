Monte Rosa Therapeutics announced on Monday the signing of a second licensing agreement in the field of autoimmune disease treatment with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, which will enable the latter to acquire the rights to two of its clinical programs.



Under the terms of the agreement, the two partners plan to jointly develop "degraders," drugs that destroy certain problematic proteins in the body, with the aim of targeting immune-related diseases (autoimmune and inflammatory diseases) that are difficult to treat with conventional drugs.



More specifically, Monte Rosa will use its proprietary technology platform called 'QuEEN', which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to discover and design these new 'degraders'.



The financial terms of the agreement include an initial payment of $120m to Monte Rosa, which could receive up to $5.7bn in additional payments upon achieving certain regulatory, development, and commercial milestones, as well as royalties of approximately 10% on net sales of any commercialized products.



This agreement is a continuation of the collaboration agreement already signed between Monte Rosa and Novartis in October 2024 on VAV1 degraders, whose candidate MRT-6160 is currently on track to enter Phase 2 clinical trials in several immune-mediated diseases.