Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novartis : starts share buyback, highlights product pipeline

11/24/2020 | 06:36am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis is initiating a previously announced share buyback worth up to $2.5 billion, it said on Tuesday as it highlighted its research and development pipeline in an investor presentation.

The Swiss drugmaker also increased its target for a technical operations productivity programme starting in 2021 to $2 billion from $1.5 billion and said it was committed to driving constant margin expansion.

Novartis said its product pipeline was set to fuel growth in the mid-to long-term.

"The total value of estimated sales of products launched from 2020 to 2026 puts Novartis as number two for pipeline replacement power in the global pharmaceutical industry," it said.

The share buyback starts immediately and will last into the first half of 2021, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)


© Reuters 2020
All news about NOVARTIS AG
01:36aNOVARTIS : starts share buyback, highlights product pipeline
RE
01:00aNOVARTIS : highlights confidence in growing sales with margin expansion, fueled ..
AQ
11/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Pfizer, General Motors, Alphabet
11/20NOVARTIS : New data at ASH to reinforce breadth of Novartis hematology portfolio..
AQ
11/20Pfizer suffers setback in ENBREL battle of patent infringement claim
AQ
11/20MESOBLAST : Novartis signs $50 million deal for Mesoblast cell therapy for COVID..
RE
11/20Australia shares snap four-day rally as virus outbreaks weigh
RE
11/19MESOBLAST : Up 25% After Hours on Collaboration With Novartis
DJ
11/19NOVARTIS : and Enel X present at ANCI 2020 the study on the relationship between..
AQ
11/19NOVARTIS : Signs Five Contracts as Part of Green Energy Push
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 49 190 M - 36 890 M
Net income 2020 8 490 M - 6 367 M
Net Debt 2020 19 822 M - 14 865 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 198 B 198 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,44x
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 105,53 $
Last Close Price 87,22 $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Elizabeth Theophille Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-13.38%198 168
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.37%385 299
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.96%286 232
PFIZER INC.-6.79%203 993
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.54%203 541
ABBVIE INC.13.89%178 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ