Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novartis : strengthens Oncology pipeline with successful closing of tislelizumab in-licensing

02/26/2021 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Adds tislelizumab, a uniquely designed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for monotherapy and proprietary combination cancer therapies with Novartis portfolio and pipeline therapies
  • Novartis will co-develop tislelizumab with BeiGene and expand access to patients in North America, Europe and Japan
  • Specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages, tislelizumab will be key asset in Novartis immuno-oncology combination strategy

Basel, February 26, 2021 - Novartis today announced that it has closed the in-licensing of tislelizumab from BeiGene, Ltd. in North America, Europe and Japan. Tislelizumab is a uniquely designed anti-PD-1 antibody, specifically engineered to minimize binding to FcyR on macrophages, that is approved in China for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin's lymphoma and metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

'We are very excited about the recent positive results from BeiGene's global trials of tislelizumab in non-small cell lung cancer and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and the opportunity to discuss these data with health authorities,' said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. 'We look forward to collaborating with BeiGene to initiate additional global clinical trials of tislelizumab in combination with Novartis Oncology therapies to fully tap the potential of this uniquely designed anti PD-1, and ultimately enable access to tislelizumab to people living with cancer.'

Novartis has identified multiple opportunities to combine tislelizumab with other therapies in the Novartis portfolio and pipeline. Tislelizumab is currently being studied in non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma and nasopharyngeal carcinoma, with broad potential in several other solid tumors.

Disclaimer
This media update contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'potential,' 'can,' 'will,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'could,' 'would,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'look forward,' 'believe,' 'committed,' 'investigational,' 'pipeline,' 'launch,' 'to initiate,' 'to initiate,' or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for tislelizumab, or regarding potential future revenues from tislelizumab; or regarding opportunities to combine tislelizumab with other therapies in the Novartis portfolio and pipeline. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that tislelizumab will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that tislelizumab will be commercially successful in the future. Neither can there be any guarantee that efforts to combine tislelizumab with other therapies in the Novartis portfolio and pipeline will be successful in the expected timeframe, or at all. In particular, our expectations regarding tislelizumab could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this media update as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this media update as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact [email protected]

# # #

Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

Julie Masow
Novartis US External Communications
+1 862 579 8456 (mobile)
[email protected] 		Anja von Treskow
Novartis Global Media Relations
+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) [email protected]

Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: [email protected]

Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Disclaimer

Novartis AG published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 12:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOVARTIS AG
07:34aNOVARTIS : to Co-Develop Cancer Drug With China's BeiGene
DJ
07:26aNOVARTIS : strengthens Oncology pipeline with successful closing of tislelizumab..
PU
06:02aNOVARTIS : Gets EU Nod for Label Update of Cosentyx in Psoriatic Arthritis
MT
03:13aNOVARTIS : Federal Court Holds Section 8.2 Of The PMNOC Regulations Does Not Imp..
AQ
01:37aNOVARTIS : Cosentyx® gains EU label update for first-of-its-kind MAXIMISE data i..
PU
02/25WANTED : more manufacturing space for vaccine push
RE
02/25PRESS RELEASE : Celonic AG : Celonic to Boost its Cell & Gene Therapy Production..
DJ
02/25WANTED : More high-tech manufacturing space for a global vaccine push
RE
02/23Health Care Ticks Down As Investors Await Vaccine Updates -- Health Care Roun..
DJ
02/23Correction to Covid-19 Vaccine Rival Drugmakers Article
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 312 M - -
Net income 2021 10 140 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 105 794
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 109,16 $
Last Close Price 87,26 $
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%197 388
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.42%427 844
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.87%281 904
ABBVIE INC.0.17%189 532
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.78%188 791
PFIZER INC.-8.31%188 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ