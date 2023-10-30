By Giulia Petroni

Novartis will submit an application next year for a possible accelerated approval of atrasentan in the U.S. after its phase 3 study met the primary endpoint.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Monday that the study showed a significant reduction in proteinuria, a condition causing high levels of protein in urine, in patients with kidney disease IgA nephropathy.

Novartis plans to review interim results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a potential regulatory submission for accelerated approval. The study will continue, with final readout expected in the first quarter of 2026, it said.

