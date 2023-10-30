By Giulia Petroni
Novartis will submit an application next year for a possible accelerated approval of atrasentan in the U.S. after its phase 3 study met the primary endpoint.
The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Monday that the study showed a significant reduction in proteinuria, a condition causing high levels of protein in urine, in patients with kidney disease IgA nephropathy.
Novartis plans to review interim results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a potential regulatory submission for accelerated approval. The study will continue, with final readout expected in the first quarter of 2026, it said.
Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-30-23 0252ET