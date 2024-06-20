Novartis: towards the filing of a buyout offer for MorphoSys
The Swiss biopharmaceutical giant currently controls over 91% of the German biotech company's capital following the tender offer at 68 euros per share it announced in April and closed at the end of May.
With this majority shareholding, Novartis is now the controlling shareholder of MorphoSys, making the latter one of its subsidiaries.
The date of delisting has not yet been determined, but the operation is expected to take place on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as on Nasdaq, MorphoSys' second listing, during the third quarter, says MorphoSys in a financial notice.
