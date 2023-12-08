Novartis AG - Basel, Switzerland-based pharmaceuticals company - Reports Kisqali NATALEE analysis reinforces 25% reduction in risk of recurrence across broad population of patients with early breast cancer.

Explains Kisqali data across all secondary efficacy endpoints was also consistent, including distant disease-free survival and recurrence-free survival. With fewer than 4% of events in both treatment arms overall survival results will continue to evolve in the longer term.

"The final iDFS analysis of NATALEE represents a significant milestone, building upon the robust evidence supporting Kisqali as a potential new adjuvant treatment for a broad, clinically common and identifiable population of patients with stage II and III HR+/HER2- early breast cancer," says Jeff Legos, executive vice president, global head of oncology development at Novartis. "We are seeking approval for Kisqali in early breast cancer from health authorities worldwide, aspiring to more than double the number of at-risk patients who could potentially benefit from CDK4/6 inhibitor treatment in this setting."

Current stock price: USD96.18

12-month change: up 4.6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

