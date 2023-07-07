(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 07, 2023 15:31 ET (19:31 GMT)
|Delayed Swiss Exchange - 11:30:55 2023-07-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|84.91 CHF
|-3.15%
|-2.87%
|+4.58%
|10:03pm
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Late Friday
|MT
|08:14pm
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping in Afternoon Trading
|MT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 07, 2023 15:31 ET (19:31 GMT)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|84.91 CHF
|-3.15%
|-2.87%
|205 B $
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Late Friday
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Novartis' Patent Claims Related to Heart Drug Entresto Rejected by US Court; Company Plans to Appeal
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb Discloses Additional Terms of Novartis Deal
|MT
|Novartis Falls After US Court Rejects Patent Claims Related to Heart Drug Entresto; Company to Reportedly Appeal Verdict
|MT
|AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Novartis, Maintains Add Recommendation
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb Buys Blink Eye Drop From J&J for $106.5 Million
|DJ
|Evotec receives another order from the U.S. - share price increases
|DP
|NOVARTIS AG : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
|MD
|Valeo Pharma Providing Update On Ophthalmology Business Unit
|MT
|Valeo Pharma Brief: Novartis agrees to sell global rights to XIIDRA and several other ophthalmology products to Baucsh + Lomb; SIMBRINZA not included in the divestiture
|MT
|ADRs End Mostly Higher; AstraZeneca, Novartis Trade Actively
|DJ
|Fitch Maintains Novartis Rating on Strong Organic Growth
|MT
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY as of 03.07.2023 - 15.15 hrs.
|DP
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Monday
|MT
|Novartis' Sandoz Unit Launches Humira Biosimilar Hyrimoz in the US
|MT
|Novartis's Sandoz Launches Arthritis Treatment in US
|DJ
|Novartis' Sandoz Launches High-concentration Formula of Humira Biosimilar in US
|MT
|Sandoz launches rival version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira
|RE
|TSX rises on tech, materials boost
|RE
|Health Care Up on Momentum Bets -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Late Trading
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading
|MT
|Bausch + Lomb Acquiring Xiidra, Other Ophthalmology Assets From Novartis For Up To $2.5 Billion
|MT
|Sector Update: Health Care
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+4.58%
|205 B $
|-8.61%
|203 B $
|-30.46%
|201 B $
|-15.07%
|242 B $
|-7.30%
|243 B $
|-11.83%
|133 B $
|+6.02%
|129 B $
|+0.72%
|284 B $
|-15.10%
|119 B $
|-11.19%
|95 098 M $