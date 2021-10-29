Press Release : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) -2

If a patient has an allergic reaction while on SCEMBLIX, they should stop taking SCEMBLIX and get medical help right away. Signs or symptoms of an allergic reaction include trouble breathing or swallowing; feeling dizzy or faint; swelling of the face, lips, or tongue; fever; skin rash or flushing; or a fast heartbeat. SCEMBLIX may cause heart and blood vessel problems, including heart attack; stroke; blood clots or blockage of patient's arteries; heart failure; and abnormal heartbeat which can be serious and may sometimes lead to death. These heart and blood vessel problems can happen in people with risk factors or a history of these problems and/or previously treated with multiple TKI medicines. Patients should tell their doctor right away if they get shortness of breath; chest pain or pressure; a feeling like their heart is beating too fast or they feel abnormal heartbeats; swelling in their ankles or feet; dizziness; weight gain; numbness or weakness on one side of their body; decreased vision or loss of vision; trouble talking; pain in their arms, legs, back, neck, or jaw; headache; or severe stomach-area pain.

Before taking SCEMBLIX, patients should tell their doctor about all of their medical conditions, including if they have a history of pancreatitis; a history of heart problems; or blood clots in their arteries and veins (types of blood vessels). SCEMBLIX can harm an unborn baby. Women should tell their doctor right away if they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment with SCEMBLIX. Women who are able to become pregnant should have a pregnancy test before they start SCEMBLIX and should use effective birth control during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose of SCEMBLIX. Women should not breastfeed during treatment and for 1 week after their last dose of SCEMBLIX.

Patients should tell their doctor about all the medicines they take, including prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. SCEMBLIX and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects. The most common side effects of SCEMBLIX include nose, throat, or sinus (upper respiratory tract) infections; muscle, bone, or joint pain; rash; tiredness; nausea; and diarrhea. The most common blood test abnormalities include decreased blood counts of platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells; and increased blood levels of triglycerides, creatine kinase, liver enzymes, or pancreas enzymes (amylase and lipase).

Please see full Prescribing Information for SCEMBLIX, available at https://www.novartis.us/sites/www.novartis.us/files/scemblix.pdf.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

* Bosulif is a registered trademark of Pfizer.

** Disclosure: Dr. Mauro has provided consulting services to Novartis.

References

