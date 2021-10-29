Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) -3-

10/29/2021 | 03:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
  18. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021 Asciminib Treatment Optimization in >= 3rd Line 
      CML-CP. [online] Available at: 
      https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04948333 
 
  19. Flis S, et al. Chronic myelogenous leukemia, a still unsolved problem: 
      pitfalls and new therapeutic possibilities. Drug Des Devel Ther. 
      2019;13:825-843. 
 
  20. Akard LP, et al. The "Hit Hard and Hit Early" Approach to the Treatment 
      of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Implications of the Updated National 
      Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines for 
      RoutinePractice. Clin Adv Hematol Oncol. 2013;11(7):421-432. 
 
  21. Cortes JE, et al. Long-term bosutinib for chronic phase chronic myeloid 
      leukemia after failure of imatinib plus dasatinib and/or nilotinib. Am J 
      Hematol. 2016;91(12):1206-1214. 
 
  22. Cortes JE, et al. Ponatinib efficacy and safety in Philadelphia 
      chromosome--positive leukemia: Final 5-yearresults of the phase 2 PACE 
      trial. Blood. 2018;132(4):393-404. 
 
  23. Garg RJ, et al. The use of nilotinib or dasatinib after failure to 2 
      prior tyrosine kinase inhibitors: long-term follow-up. Blood. 
      2009;114(20):4361-4368 
 
  24. Hochhaus A, et al. European LeukemiaNet 2020 recommendations for treating 
      chronic myeloid leukemia. Leukemia. 2020;34:966-984 
 
  25. Cortes JE., et al. Final 5-Year Study Results of DASISION: The Dasatinib 
      Versus Imatinib Study in Treatment-Naïve Chronic Myeloid Leukemia 
      Patients Trial. J Clin Oncol. 2016;34:2333-2340. 
 
  26. Steegmann JL., et al. European LeukemiaNet recommendations for the 
      management and avoidance of adverse events of treatment in chronic 
      myeloid leukaemia. Leukemia. 2016;30:1648-1671. 
 
  27. Giles FJ, et al. Nilotinib is active in chronic and accelerated phase 
      chronic myeloid leukemia following failure of imatinib and dasatinib 
      therapy. Leukemia. 2010; 24(7):1299--1301. 
 
  28. Kantarjian HM, et al. Nilotinib is effective in patients with chronic 
      myeloid leukemia in chronic phase after imatinib resistance or 
      intolerance: 24-month follow-up results. Blood. 2011;117(4):1141-1145. 
 
  29. Shah NP, et al. Potent, transient inhibition of BCR-ABL with dasatinib 
      100 mg daily achieves rapid and durable cytogenetic responses and high 
      transformation-free survival rates in chronic phase chronic myeloid 
      leukemia patients with resistance, suboptimal response or intolerance to 
      imatinib. Haematologica. 2010;95:232-240 
 
  30. Gambacorti-Passerini C., et al. Bosutinib efficacy and safety in chronic 
      phase chronic myeloid leukemia after imatinib resistance or intolerance: 
      Minimum 24-month follow-up. Am J Hematol. 2014;89:732-742. 
 
  31. Manley P., et al. The specificity of asciminib, a potential treatment for 
      chronic myeloid leukemia, as a myristate-pocket binding ABL inhibitor and 
      analysis of its interactions with mutant forms of BCR-ABL1 kinase. 
      Leukemia Research. 2020;98

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 

 
Anja von Treskow                      Floriana Riccio Furnari 
 Novartis External Communications      Novartis Oncology Communications 
 +41 79 392 8697 (mobile)              +1 862 778 1866 (direct) 
 anja.von_treskow@novartis.com         +1 862 210 5317 (mobile) 
 Julie Masow                           floriana.riccio_furnari@novartis.com 
 Novartis US External Communications 
 +1 862 579 8456 
 Julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 

 
Central                                 North America 
Samir Shah             +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 345 4440 
Thomas Hungerbuehler   +41 61 324 8425  Alina Levchuk  +1 862 778 3372 
Isabella Zinck         +41 61 324 7188  Parag Mahanti  +1 973-876-4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 15:46 ET (19:46 GMT)

All news about NOVARTIS AG
03:47pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) -3-
DJ
03:47pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) -2-
DJ
03:47pPRESS RELEASE : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) (asciminib), with novel mechanism of act..
DJ
03:47pFDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) (asciminib), with novel mechanism of action for the t..
DJ
01:42pSound Up for Lung Cancer
PU
10/28AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/27Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Not Interested in Novartis' Sandoz, CEO Says
MT
10/27Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates, sees recovery into Q4
RE
10/27WORLD PRESS REVIEW : October 27, 2021
10/27Intron Health Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 056 M - -
Net income 2021 10 235 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 186 B 185 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 108 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 83,90 $
Average target price 102,28 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-8.52%187 511
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.48%431 043
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.47%340 429
NOVO NORDISK A/S61.65%247 788
PFIZER, INC.16.73%240 919
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.05%226 802