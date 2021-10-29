Press Release : FDA approves Novartis Scemblix(R) (asciminib), with novel mechanism of action for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia

-- Scemblix provides much-needed and long-awaited new option for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who suffer with intolerance or inadequate response after at least two previous tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatments1 -- In the pivotal Phase III ASCEMBL trial, Scemblix demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful superiority in major molecular response (MMR) rate vs. Bosulif(R)* (bosutinib) (25% vs. 13%) at 24 weeks, and more -than -three times lower discontinuation rates due to side effects (7% vs. 25%)2,3 -- Additional Phase I data in patients with CML with the T315I mutation supported the FDA approval for a second indication in this patient population4 -- With a new mechanism of action known in scientific literature as a STAMP inhibitor and clinical trials across treatment lines -- including in the first-line setting --, Scemblix reinforces Novartis' two-decade commitment to bring transformative therapies to people living with CML2-18

Basel, October 29, 2021 -- Novartis announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Scemblix(R) (asciminib) for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in two distinct indications. The FDA granted Scemblix accelerated approval for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive CML in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), based on major molecular response (MMR) rate at 24 weeks; and full approval for adult patients with Ph+ CML-CP with the T315I mutation(1) . In accordance with the Accelerated Approval Program, continued approval for the first indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit from confirmatory evidence(1) . Scemblix is the first FDA-approved CML treatment that works by binding to the ABL myristoyl pocket(,) and represents an important development for patients who experience resistance and/or intolerance to currently available TKI therapies(1-3) . Also known as a STAMP inhibitor in scientific literature, Scemblix is being studied across multiple treatment lines for CML-CP, including the ASC4FIRST Phase III study evaluating Scemblix as a first-line treatment(2-18) .

"The introduction of TKIs twenty years ago revolutionized treatment for CML; however, there remain many patients who do not respond adequately to at least two available treatments and often experience challenging side effects that add a burden to their daily lives," said Lee Greenberger, Chief Scientific Officer at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "The approval of Scemblix may offer hope to patients by addressing gaps in CML care."

For many patients, current treatment for CML may be limited by intolerance or resistance, and sequential use of available TKIs is associated with increased failure rates(19) (-) (26) . In an analysis of patients with CML treated with two prior TKIs, approximately 55% reported intolerance to previous treatment(27) . Additionally, a pooled analysis in the second-line setting showed that up to 70% of patients are unable to achieve major molecular response (MMR) within two years of follow-up(28) (-30) . Moreover, patients who develop the T315I mutation are resistant to most available TKIs, leaving them at an increased risk of disease progression(4) .

"CML can be difficult to treat when currently available treatments fail patients, when treatment side effects cannot be tolerated, or sometimes both," expressed Dr. Michael J. Mauro**, Hematologist and Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Program Leader at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). "The addition of Scemblix into the CML treatment landscape gives us a novel approach to combat this blood cancer, helping address clinical challenges in patients struggling after switching to a second treatment, as well as in patients who develop the T315I mutation and face significantly worse outcomes."

The FDA approval of Scemblix is based on results from the Phase III ASCEMBL trial and a Phase I (NCT02081378) study that included patients with Ph+ CML-CP with the T315I mutation.

In patients with Ph+ CML-CP who had experienced resistance or intolerance to at least two TKIs, the ASCEMBL trial showed that(1-3) :

-- Scemblix nearly doubled the MMR rate vs. Bosulif(R) (bosutinib)* at 24 weeks (25% vs. 13% [P=0.029]) -- The proportion of patients who discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions was more than three times lower in the Scemblix arm (n = 156) vs. patients in the Bosulif arm (n = 76) (7% vs. 25%) -- The most common (incidence >= 20%) adverse reactions and laboratory abnormalities in the Scemblix arm were, respectively: upper respiratory tract infections and musculoskeletal pain; decrease in platelet and neutrophil counts, decrease in hemoglobin; increase in triglycerides, creatine kinase and alanine aminotransferase (ALT)

"After more than two decades of reimagining CML care, we continue to boldly push the boundaries of innovation to transform the standard-of-care and help even more patients living with this disease," said Susanne Schaffert, PhD, President, Novartis Oncology. "We would like to thank all those who have been involved in helping to advance this new and important breakthrough."

Scemblix is currently available for physicians to prescribe to appropriate patients in the US.

Additional efficacy and safety details for Scemblix, including data on patients with the T315I mutation, and full Prescribing Information can be found at https://www.novartis.us/sites/www.novartis.us/files/scemblix.pdf.

About Scemblix(R) (asciminib)

Scemblix (asciminib) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Ph+ CML-CP pre-treated with two or more TKIs, as well as adult patients with Ph+ CML-CP with the T315I mutation(1) . The first indication is approved under the US FDA Accelerated Approval Program based on MMR rate at 24 weeks; continued approval for the first indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit from confirmatory evidence.

Scemblix is the first FDA-approved CML treatment that binds to the ABL myristoyl pocket(1) . This novel mechanism of action, also known in scientific literature as a STAMP inhibitor, may help address resistance in patients with CML previously treated with two or more TKIs and overcome mutations at the defective BCR-ABL1 gene, which is associated with the over-production of leukemic cells(2-11) . Scemblix has also been shown to limit off-target activity in pre-clinical studies(31) .

Novartis has initiated regulatory filings for Scemblix in multiple countries and regions across the globe.

Scemblix represents an important development for patients who experience resistance and/or intolerance to currently available TKI therapies, and it is being studied across multiple treatment lines for CML-CP (2-18) . Specifically, the ASC4FIRST Phase III study (NCT04971226) evaluates Scemblix as a first-line treatment and is in the recruitment phase(13) .

About Novartis Commitment to CML

Novartis has a long-standing scientific commitment to patients living with CML. For more than 20 years, our bold science has helped transform CML into a chronic disease for many patients. Despite these advancements, we're not standing still. We continue to research ways to target the disease, seeking to address the challenges with treatment resistance and/or intolerance that many patients face. Novartis also continues to reimagine CML care through its commitment to sustainable access for patients and collaboration with the global CML community.

Indication

SCEMBLIX(R) (asciminib) tablets is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia (Ph+ CML) in chronic phase (CP), previously treated with 2 or more tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) medicines. The effectiveness of SCEMBLIX in these patients is based on a study that measured major molecular response (MMR) rates. No clinical information is available to show if these patients treated with SCEMBLIX live longer or if their symptoms improve. Ongoing studies exist to find out how SCEMBLIX works over a longer period of time.

SCEMBLIX is also approved for use in adults with Ph+ CML in CP with the T315I mutation.

It is not known if SCEMBLIX is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

SCEMBLIX(R) (asciminib) tablets may cause low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia), low white blood cell counts (neutropenia), and low red blood cell counts (anemia). Patients should tell their doctor right away if they have unexpected bleeding or easy bruising; blood in their urine or stools; fever; or any signs of an infection. SCEMBLIX may increase enzymes in the patient's blood called amylase and lipase, which may be a sign of inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Patients should tell their doctor right away if they have sudden stomach-area pain or discomfort, nausea, or vomiting. During treatment with SCEMBLIX, doctors may check their patients' blood pressure and treat any high blood pressure as needed. Patients should tell their doctor if they develop elevated blood pressure or symptoms of high blood pressure including confusion, headaches, dizziness, chest pain, or shortness of breath.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 15:46 ET (19:46 GMT)