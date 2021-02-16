Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Novartis AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release : Novartis Entresto(R) granted -2-

02/16/2021 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
      Circulation. 2020;141:e139-e596. doi:10.1161/CIR.0000000000000757 
 
   5. Solomon S, Rizkala A, Gong J, et al. Angiotensin receptor neprilysin 
      inhibition in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: rationale 
      and design of the PARAGON-HF trial. JACC Heart Fail. 2017;5(7):471-482. 
      doi:10.1016/j.jchf.2017.04.013 
 
   6. Solomon S, McMurray J, Anand I, et al. Angiotensin-neprilysin in heart 
      failure with preserved ejection fraction. N Engl J Med. 
      2019;381:1609-1620. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1908655 
 
   7. Gheorghiade M, De Luca L, Fonarow G, et al. Pathophysiologic targets in 
      the early phase of acute heart failure syndromes. Am J Cardiol. 
      2005;96(6A):11G-17G. 
 
   8. Dharmarajan K, Hsieh A, Lin Z, et al. Diagnoses and timing of 30-day 
      readmissions after hospitalization for heart failure, acute myocardial 
      infarction, or pneumonia. JAMA. 2013;309(4):355-363. 
      doi:10.1001/jama.2012.216476 
 
   9. Bueno H, Ross J, Wang Y, et al. Trends in length of stay and short-term 
      outcomes among Medicare patients hospitalized for heart failure: 
      1993-2008. JAMA. 2010;303(21):2141-2147. doi:10.1001/jama.2010.748 
 
  10. EMA. Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan). Summary of product characteristics. 
      Accessed July 
      2019. http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product 
      _Information/human/004062/WC500197536.pdf 
 
  11. Langenickel T, Dole W. Angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibition with 
      LCZ696: a novel approach for the treatment of heart failure. Drug Discov 
      Today. 2012;9(4):e131-e139. doi:10.1016/j.ddstr.2013.11.002 
      https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2405309-1&h=457207487&u=http%3A%2F%2Fdx.doi.org%2F10.1016%2Fj.ddstr.2013.11.002&a=http%3A%2F%2Fdx.doi.org%2F10.1016%2Fj.ddstr.2013.11.002 
 
 
 
   # # # 
 
   Novartis Media Relations 
 
   E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Anja von Treskow                        Phil McNamara 
 Novartis External Communications        Global Head, Cardio-Renal-Metabolism Communications 
 +41 61 324 2279 (direct)                +41 79 510 8756 (mobile) 
 E-mail: anja.von_treskow@novartis.com   E-mail: phil.mcnamara@novartis.com 
 Julie Masow 
 Novartis US External Communications 
 +1 862 579 8456 
 Julie.masow@novartis.com 
 
   Novartis Investor Relations 
 
   Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 
 
   E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Central                                  North America 
Samir Shah              +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 778 5052 
Thomas Hungerbuehler   +41 61 324 8425 
 Isabella Zinck         +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 16, 2021 13:22 ET (18:22 GMT)

All news about NOVARTIS AG
07:23aPRESS RELEASE : Novartis Entresto(R) granted -2-
DJ
07:23aPRESS RELEASE : Novartis Entresto(R) granted expanded indication in chronic hear..
DJ
07:23aNOVARTIS : Entresto(R) granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by F..
DJ
01:04aNOVARTIS AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/15NOVARTIS : Survey Finds Patients, Nurses Preferring Sensoready Pens for Kesimpta..
MT
02/15NOVARTIS : data show multiple sclerosis patients and nurses prefer Kesimpta® (of..
PU
02/14MARKET CHATTER : Roche Executive's Nomination to UBS Board May Pose Conflict of ..
MT
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: ING Groep, The Walt Disney Company, PayPal
02/11PRESS RELEASE : New phase III data show Roche's -2-
DJ
02/11NOVARTIS : to Produce CAR-T Cell Therapies in Australia
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 422 M - -
Net income 2021 10 110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 105 794
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 109,24 $
Last Close Price 92,58 $
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-1.49%208 934
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 529
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.36%301 789
PFIZER INC.-5.68%192 988
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.31%189 753
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.77%187 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ