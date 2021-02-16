Press Release : Novartis Entresto(R) granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA

Log in
NOVARTIS AG    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Novartis Entresto(R) granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA

02/16/2021

02/16/2021 | 01:23pm EST
   -- Entresto is the first and only therapy approved in the US to treat 
      patients diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure to include both 
      those with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many 
      with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)1-3 
 
   -- Expanded indication enables potential treatment of more adults with left 
      ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below normal, the group where 
      benefits are most clearly evident1 
 
   -- Of the more than 6 million Americans suffering from chronic heart failure 
      (CHF), approximately 5 million may be appropriate for treatment with 
      Entresto3,4 
 
 
   Basel, February 16, 2021 -- Novartis today announced that the US Food 
and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the following expanded 
indication for Entresto(R) (sacubitril/valsartan): to reduce the risk of 
cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult 
patients with chronic heart failure(1) . Benefits are most clearly 
evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 
normal(1) . The label also states LVEF is a variable measure and 
clinical judgment should be used in deciding whom to treat(1) . 
 
   For the first time, there is a treatment with benefit for patients 
diagnosed with guideline-defined heart failure that includes both those 
with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and many with 
heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)(1-3) . 
 
   "This approval is a significant advancement, providing a treatment to 
many patients who were not eligible for treatment before because their 
ejection fraction was above the region we normally considered reduced. 
Until now, treatment for these patients was largely empiric," said Scott 
Solomon, MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham 
and Women's Hospital, and PARAGON-HF Executive Committee Co-Chair. "We 
can now offer a treatment to a wider range of patients who have an LVEF 
below normal." 
 
   This label expansion is based on efficacy and safety evidence observed 
in PARAGON-HF, the largest and only Phase III active-controlled study to 
date in patients with guideline-defined HFpEF(2,5,6) . The greatest 
benefit was shown in patients with LVEF below normal(6) . 
 
   Approximately 6 million Americans are living with chronic heart failure 
(CHF)(4) . Approximately 3 million have HFrEF, and of the remaining 3 
million, about 2 million have HFpEF with LVEF below normal(2-4) . The 
prevalence of heart failure (HF) is increasing as the population ages(4) 
. Patients often face worsening symptoms that result in frequent HF 
hospitalizations(7) . Each hospitalization event is associated with 
worsening long-term prognosis(7) . Approximately one in four patients 
are re-admitted for HF and 10 percent may die within 30 days of 
discharge(8,9) . Overall CHF death rates remain significantly high, with 
up to half of patients dying within five years of a HF diagnosis(4) . 
 
   "We are proud of our goal to reimagine medicine. This commitment has 
enabled us to bring Entresto to millions more heart failure patients in 
the US, many of whom did not have an approved treatment option until now, 
" said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "This 
achievement would not have been possible without tremendous dedication 
from investigators, patients in our clinical trials and the advocacy 
community, to whom we are extremely grateful." 
 
   About our longstanding commitment to heart failure 
 
   Our goal is to reimagine medicine for heart failure patients. Novartis 
established the largest global clinical program in the HF disease area 
across the pharma industry to date. Known as FortiHFy, it is comprised 
of more than 40 clinical studies designed to generate an array of 
additional data on efficacy, quality of life, patient-reported outcomes 
and real-world evidence with Entresto, as well as to extend 
understanding of heart failure. FortiHFy includes trials across the 
spectrum of heart failure, such as PARADIGM-HF, PIONEER-HF, TRANSITION, 
PROVE-HF, PARAGON-HF and PARAMOUNT. Worldwide, it is estimated that more 
than 30,000 patients have participated in the Entresto clinical trials 
program, and it is estimated that more than 2.8 million patients are on 
treatment with Entresto today. 
 
   About Entresto 
 
   In Europe, Entresto is indicated in adult patients for the treatment of 
symptomatic chronic HF with reduced ejection fraction(10) . In the 
United States, Entresto is indicated to reduce the risk of 
cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adult 
patients with chronic heart failure(1) . Benefits are most clearly 
evident in patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 
normal(1) . LVEF is a variable measure, so use clinical judgment in 
deciding whom to treat(1) . Approved indications may vary depending upon 
the individual country. 
 
   Entresto is a twice-a-day medicine that reduces the strain on the 
failing heart(10) . It does this by enhancing protective neurohormonal 
systems (i.e., natriuretic peptide system) while simultaneously 
inhibiting the harmful effects of the overactive 
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS)(10,11) . Other common HF 
medicines, called angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) and 
angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), only block the harmful effects 
of the overactive RAAS. Entresto contains the neprilysin inhibitor 
sacubitril and the angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) valsartan(1,10) . 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This press release contains forward-looking statements within the 
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words 
such as "potential," "can," "will," "may," "could," "would," "commitment, 
" "to reduce," "increasing," "goal," "to generate," or similar terms, or 
by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing 
approvals, new indications or labeling for Entresto, or regarding 
potential future revenues from Entresto. You should not place undue 
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based 
on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are 
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should 
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should 
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary 
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There 
can be no guarantee that Entresto will be submitted or approved for sale 
or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any 
particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that Entresto will be 
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations 
regarding Entresto could be affected by, among other things, the 
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical 
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; 
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global 
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor 
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements 
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain 
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing 
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and 
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate 
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or 
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy 
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and 
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F 
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is 
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does 
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements 
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future 
events or otherwise. 
 
   About Novartis 
 
   Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. 
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and 
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of 
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently 
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and 
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally 
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest 
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at 
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com. 
 
   Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at 
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews 
 
   For Novartis multimedia content, please visit 
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
 
   For questions about the site or required registration, please contact 
media.relations@novartis.com 
 
   References 
 
 
   1. ENTRESTO [prescribing information]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis 
      Pharmaceuticals Corp; February 2021. 
 
   2. Yancy C, Jessup M, Bozkurt B. 2013 ACCF/AHA guideline for the management 
      of heart failure: a report of the American College of Cardiology 
      Foundation/American Heart Association task force on practice guidelines. 
      Circulation. 2013;128:e240--e327. 
      https://doi.org/10.1161/CIR.0b013e31829e8776 
 
   3. Fonarow G, Stough W, Abraham W, et al. Characteristics, treatments, and 
      outcomes of patients with preserved systolic function hospitalized for 
      heart failure: a report from the OPTIMIZE-HF registry. J Am Coll Cardiol. 
      2007;50:768-777. doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2007.04.064 
 
   4. Virani S, Alonso A, Benjamin E, et al. Heart disease and stroke 
      statistics-2020 update: a report from the American Heart Association.

