Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Press Release: Novartis investigational checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab met primary endpoint of overall survival in pivotal Phase III trial of esophageal cancer after systemic therapy

06/04/2021 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
   -- Tislelizumab demonstrated a 30% reduction in the risk of death and 
      extended median overall survival by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy 
      in advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior 
      systemic therapy1 
 
 
   -- Additional Phase II data presented at ASCO showed tislelizumab 
      demonstrated durable anti-tumor activity in patients with microsatellite 
      instability-high, or mismatch-repair-deficient, solid tumors2 
 
 
   Basel, June 4, 2021 -- Novartis announced today results from the pivotal 
Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial showing the investigational anti-PD-1 
immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab improved overall survival (OS) 
versus chemotherapy (median 8.6 months vs. 6.3 months, p=0.0001).(1) The 
study evaluated tislelizumab in patients with unresectable recurrent 
locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) 
who had received prior systemic therapy. Results were presented at the 
2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. 
 
   Results from RATIONALE 302 in ESCC showed tislelizumab extended median 
OS by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy with a 30% reduction in the 
risk of death (HR=0.70, 95% CI: 0.57-0.85, p=0.0001).(1) In PD-L1 
positive patients, tislelizumab extended median OS by 3.5 months with a 
46% reduction in the risk of death (HR=0.54, 95% CI: 0.36-0.79, 
p=0.0006).(1) 
 
   "These data show that tislelizumab has the potential to help patients 
with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma -- one of the deadliest types of 
cancers -- live longer," said Jeff Legos, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Vice 
President and Head of Oncology Drug Development. "We are excited about 
these results from the newest asset in our portfolio of transformational 
medicines and look forward to sharing these data with regulatory 
authorities, as we continue to explore the full potential of this 
uniquely designed anti-PD-1 antibody." 
 
   Treatment with tislelizumab demonstrated median progression-free 
survival (PFS) of 1.6 months compared to 2.1 months (HR=0.83, 95% CI: 
0.67--1.01). Tislelizumab demonstrated a higher and more durable 
anti-tumor activity than chemotherapy (objective response rate [ORR], 
20.3% vs. 9.8%; median duration of response [DoR], 7.1 months vs. 4.0 
months).(1) 
 
   The discontinuation rate due to treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) 
was lower in patients who received tislelizumab (6.7%) compared to 
chemotherapy (13.8%). The most common all-grade TRAEs (>=10%) with 
tislelizumab were increased aspartate aminotransferase (11.4%), anemia 
(11%) and hypothyroidism (10.2%). No new safety signals were 
identified.(1) 
 
   "Most patients with this type of esophageal cancer are diagnosed with 
advanced disease, resulting in a poor prognosis for this 
difficult-to-treat cancer," said Jaffer Ajani, M.D., professor of 
Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson 
Cancer Center. "The impact tislelizumab had on survival compared to 
chemotherapy in this study is highly meaningful and encouraging news for 
patients, caregivers and treating oncologists." 
 
   Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma is the most common type of esophageal 
cancer globally and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death 
worldwide.(3) Each year, esophageal cancer claims nearly as many lives 
as colon cancer across the globe.(3) More than two-thirds of patients 
with ESCC have advanced or metastatic disease at the time of 
diagnosis.(4) The average five-year survival rate is only five 
percent.(5) 
 
   RATIONALE 302 is a randomized, global Phase III study assessing 
tislelizumab versus chemotherapy in patients with advanced 
unresectable/metastatic ESCC after prior systemic therapy. The primary 
endpoint is OS in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population. The key 
secondary endpoint is OS in PD-L1 positive patients (vCPS >=10%). 
Additional secondary endpoints included PFS, ORR, DoR and safety 
endpoints.(1) 
 
   Data on tislelizumab in MSI-H cancers presented 
 
   The RATIONALE 209 study reported that tislelizumab showed durable 
anti-tumor activity in patients with previously treated, locally 
advanced, unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high 
(MSI-H) and mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) cancers, which are known to 
be more responsive to immune checkpoint modulation. Treatment with 
tislelizumab demonstrated an ORR of 45.9% among all tumor types, 
including four complete responses (CR) and 30 partial responses (PR). No 
disease progression was reported in the 34 responders (CR + PR), with a 
12-month DoR rate of 100%).(2) 
 
   Five percent of patients treated with tislelizumab discontinued 
treatment due to TRAEs, and no new safety signals were identified. Grade 
>=3 TRAEs occurred in 42.5% of patients.(2) 
 
   MSI-H cancer cells have a defect in the ability to correct mistakes that 
occur when DNA is copied, leading to mutations that contribute to 
cancerous growth. Many types of cancer may have a high level of 
microsatellite instability, but it is seen most often in CRC, gastric 
cancer and endometrial cancer.(6) 
 
   RATIONALE 209 is a single-arm, open-label Phase II study evaluating the 
efficacy and safety of tislelizumab monotherapy in adult patients with 
previously treated, locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic 
histologically confirmed MSI-H/dMMR solid tumors. Radiological imaging 
was performed at nine weeks, then every six weeks for the first year of 
therapy and every 12 weeks thereafter. The primary endpoint was 
IRC-assessed ORR. Secondary endpoints included time to response, DoR, 
disease control rate, PFS, OS and safety.(2) 
 
   Visit https://www.hcp.novartis.com/virtual-congress/a-2021/ for the 
latest information from Novartis, including our commitment to the 
Oncology community, and access to our ASCO21 Virtual Scientific Program 
data presentations (for registered participants). 
 
   About tislelizumab 
 
   Tislelizumab was specifically engineered to minimize binding to 
macrophage Fc<GAMMA> receptors, a potential mechanism of anti--PD-1 
resistance.(7) Tislelizumab is an important component of Novartis's 
immuno-oncology strategy -- one of four bold approaches to reimagining 
cancer and transforming patients' lives. 
 
   In an agreement finalized earlier this year, BeiGene granted Novartis 
rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North 
America, Europe, and Japan through a collaboration and license 
agreement. 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This press release contains forward-looking statements within the 
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words 
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," 
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," 
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express 
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new 
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products 
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues 
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these 
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current 
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to 
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or 
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying 
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from 
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no 
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in 
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any 
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular 
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be 
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations 
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the 
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical 
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; 
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global 
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor 
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements 
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain 
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing 
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and 
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate 
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or 
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy 
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and 
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F 
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is 
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does 
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements 
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future 
events or otherwise. 
 
   About Novartis 
 
   Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. 
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and 
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of 
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently 
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and 
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally 
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest 
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at 
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com. 
 
   Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at 
https://twitter.com/novartisnews 
 
   For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIGENE, LTD. -1.95% 349.75 Delayed Quote.35.36%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 34577.04 Delayed Quote.13.05%
NOVARTIS AG 0.15% 80.74 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
All news about NOVARTIS AG
09:05aPRESS RELEASE  : Novartis announces Tabrecta(R) -3-
DJ
09:05aPRESS RELEASE : Novartis announces Tabrecta(R) -2-
DJ
09:05aPRESS RELEASE : Novartis announces Tabrecta(R) first published overall survival ..
DJ
09:00aPRESS RELEASE  : Novartis investigational -2-
DJ
09:00aPRESS RELEASE : Novartis investigational checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab met p..
DJ
09:00aNovartis investigational checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab met primary endpoi..
DJ
07:59aNOVARTIS  : Morningstar Lifts Price Target on Novartis, Maintains Hold Recommend..
MT
07:37aNOVARTIS AG  : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06:28aNOVARTIS  : Radioligand Therapy Lutathera Fails to Reach Statistical Significanc..
MT
06:17aNOVARTIS AG  : Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 728 M - -
Net income 2021 9 925 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 200 B 200 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,32x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 106,38 $
Last Close Price 89,21 $
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVARTIS AG-3.62%200 083
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.50%437 249
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.25%302 007
PFIZER, INC.5.87%218 142
ABBVIE INC.4.72%198 188
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.65%187 144