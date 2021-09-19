Log in
Press Release : Novartis presents new Kisqali(R) -2-

09/19/2021 | 07:30am EDT
Grade 3/4 side effects (incidence >5%) were infections, low neutrophils, low leukocytes, low red blood cells, abnormal liver function tests, low lymphocytes, low phosphate levels and vomiting. Abnormalities were observed in hematology and clinical chemistry laboratory tests.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Kisqali, available at www.Kisqali.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

References 

   1. Novartis Data on File. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp: 2021. 
 
   2. Hortobagyi, et al. Overall survival (OS) results from the phase III 
      MONALEESA (ML)-2 trial of postmenopausal patients with hormone receptor 
      positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HR+/HER2-) 
      advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with endocrine therapy (ET) +/- 
      ribociclib. Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 
      Congress, September 16-21, 2021, (Abstract #LBA17). 
 
   3. Im, S. A. et al. Overall Survival with Ribociclib plus Endocrine Therapy 
      in Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:307-316. 
 
   4. Slamon DJ, Neven P, Chia S, Fasching PA, De Laurentiis M, Im S-A, et al. 
      Overall survival with ribociclib plus fulvestrant in advanced breast 
      cancer. N Engl J Med. 2020;382(6):514--24. 
 
   5. Hortobagyi G, Stemmer S, Burris H, et al. Ribociclib as First-Line 
      Therapy for HR-Positive, Advanced Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med. 
      2016;375:1738-1748. 
 
   6. Slamon D, Neven P, Chia S, et al. Updated overall survival (OS) results 
      from the Phase III MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) 
      with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant 
      (FUL) +/- ribociclib (RIB. Presented at the American Society of Clinical 
      Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 5, 2021, (Abstract #1001). 
 
   7. Tripathy D, Im S-A, Colleoni M, et al, Updated overall survival (OS) 
      results from the phase III MONALEESA-7 trial of pre- or perimenopausal 
      patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with 
      endocrine therapy (ET) +/- ribociclib. Presented at the San Antonio 
      Breast Cancer Symposium, December 9, 2020. Abstract #PD2-04. 
 
   8. Ferlay, J, et al. Global Cancer Observatory: Cancer Today. International 
      Agency for Research on Cancer. Available at: 
      https://gco.iarc.fr/today/online-analysis-table?v=2020&mode=cancer&mode_population=continents&population=900&populations=900&key=asr&sex=2&cancer=39&type=1&statistic=5&prevalence=0&population_group=0&ages_group%5B%5D=0&ages_group%5B%5D=17&group_cancer=1&include_nmsc=1&include_nmsc_other=1, 
      accessed August 18, 2021. 
 
   9. Kisqali (ribociclib) Prescribing information. East Hanover, New Jersey, 
      USA: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; July 2020. 
 
  10. Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Translational Research in Oncology (2018, 
      December 7 - 2026, May 29). A Trial to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of 
      Ribociclib With Endocrine Therapy as Adjuvant Treatment in Patients With 
      HR+/HER2- Early Breast Cancer (NATALEE). Identifier NCT03701334. 
      https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03701334.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 

 
Anja von Treskow                      Ashley Buford 
 Novartis External Communications      Novartis Oncology Communications 
 +41 79 392 8697 (mobile)              +1 201 953 4364 
 anja.von_treskow@novartis.com         ashley.buford@novartis.com 
 Julie Masow 
 Novartis US External Communications 
 +1 862 579 8456 
 julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 

 
Central                                 North America 
Samir Shah             +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 345 4440 
Thomas Hungerbuehler   +41 61 324 8425  Alina Levchuk  +1 862 778 3372 
Isabella Zinck         +41 61 324 7188  Parag Mahanti  +1 973-876-4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2021 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)

