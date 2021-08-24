Press Release : Novartis provides update on -2

Log in
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Press Release : Novartis provides update on

08/24/2021
After receiving Kymriah, patients should be advised that some commercial HIV tests may cause a false-positive test result. Patients should also be advised not to donate blood, organs, or tissues and cells for transplantation after receiving Kymriah.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for Kymriah, including Boxed WARNING, and Medication Guide at http://www.kymriah.com/ www.Kymriah.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 

 
Anja von Treskow                      Fiona Phillips 
 Novartis External Communications      Novartis Oncology Communications 
 +41 61 324 2279 (direct)              +1 862 217 9396 
 +41 79 392 8697 (mobile)              fiona.phillips@novartis.com 
 anja.von_treskow@novartis.com 
 Julie Masow 
 Novartis US External Communications 
 +1 862 579 8456 
 Julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 

 
Central                                 North America 
Samir Shah             +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 778 5052 
Thomas Hungerbuehler   +41 61 324 8425 
Isabella Zinck         +41 61 324 7188

August 24, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

All news about NOVARTIS AG
01:44aNOVARTIS : provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah® as second-lin..
PU
01:23aNOVARTIS : Kymriah does not meet primary endpoint in phase III study
RE
01:15aPRESS RELEASE : Novartis provides update on -2-
DJ
01:15aPRESS RELEASE : Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah(..
DJ
01:15aNovartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah(R) as second-..
DJ
08/23Novartis's Kymriah Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study
DJ
08/19VC HEALTH PULSE : General Catalyst, HCA Healthcare Team Up on Digital Innovation..
DJ
08/19PRESS RELEASE : Thomas Christély Joins Management of MetrioPharm AG as CEO
DJ
08/18NOVARTIS : secures new approval in China for Cosentyx (secukinumab) in pediatric..
AQ
08/17Acurx Pharmaceutical's On Pace To Change The Antibiotics Landscape; Trial Dat..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 994 M - -
Net income 2021 9 881 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,85x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 109 000
Free-Float 87,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 94,19 $
Average target price 103,73 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Tsai Chief Medical Officer
Klaus Moosmayer Chief Ethics Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG2.77%228 982
JOHNSON & JOHNSON12.85%472 373
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.22%349 425
PFIZER, INC.32.36%273 158
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY58.62%245 602
NOVO NORDISK A/S59.52%245 024