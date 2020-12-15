Press Release: Novartis reports positive topline results from second Phase III trial of Beovu(R) in patients with diabetic macular edema

-- In Phase III KESTREL study, Beovu (brolucizumab 6 mg) achieved its
primary endpoint of non-inferiority to aflibercept 2 mg in change in
best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 52)1
-- In a secondary endpoint, more than half of Beovu patients in the 6 mg arm
were maintained on a three-month dosing interval through year one,
following the loading phase1
-- Significant improvement with Beovu 6 mg in change of central subfield
thickness (CST) from baseline over the period of week 40 through week 52
was observed1
-- Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated safety profile1
-- Novartis intends to submit the data from KESTREL, together with the data
from the pivotal Phase III KITE2 study in DME, to health authorities in
H1 2021
Basel, December 15, 2020 -- Novartis today announced positive findings
from the first interpretable results of the Phase III KESTREL study,
assessing the efficacy and safety of Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) 3 mg and 6
mg in diabetic macular edema (DME). Following KITE*, KESTREL is the
second pivotal Phase III study of Beovu in DME. The trial met its
primary endpoint of non-inferiority in change in best corrected visual
acuity (BCVA) from baseline of Beovu 6 mg to aflibercept 2 mg at year
one. The trial also met its key secondary endpoint of non-inferiority in
average change in BCVA of Beovu 6 mg to aflibercept 2 mg over week 40
through week 52(1) . (Beovu 6 mg is the marketed dose for wet AMD.)
More than half of patients in the Beovu 6 mg arm were maintained on a
three-month dosing interval through year one, following the loading
phase(1) . Patients treated with Beovu 6 mg experienced significant
improvement in change of central subfield thickness (CST) from baseline
over the period of week 40 through week 52(1) . As non-inferiority in
change in BCVA of brolucizumab 3 mg was not demonstrated in KESTREL, no
confirmatory testing of superiority on anatomical outcomes was
performed. Further analyses on anatomical outcomes from KESTREL are
ongoing.
"These results demonstrate that Beovu has the potential, if approved, to
offer DME patients better disease management," said Dirk Sauer, Global
Head Development, Novartis Pharma Ophthalmology. "Based on these data
and the strong results we saw earlier this year from the KITE clinical
study, we look forward to working with regulatory authorities to bring
Beovu to DME patients."
In KESTREL, Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated safety
profile(1) .
Novartis announced positive topline results from another pivotal phase
III study, KITE, in September 2020. The results from KESTREL support the
positive results seen in KITE, reinforcing Beovu as a potential new
treatment option for DME patients.
The data from KITE and KESTREL will be submitted to upcoming medical
meetings and for peer-review publication. Novartis intends to submit the
data from both KITE and KESTREL to health authorities in H1 2021 and
looks forward to working with regulators worldwide to make Beovu
available to DME patients in need.
About Diabetic Macular Edema
Diabetic macular edema (DME) is the leading cause of blindness in young
adults in developed countries, including 12% of people with type 1
diabetes and 28% of those with type 2 diabetes(3) .
Consistently high blood sugar levels associated with diabetes can damage
small blood vessels in the eye, causing them to leak fluid(4) . The
resulting accumulation of fluid (known as edema) in the macula can lead
to vision loss(5) . The macula is the area of the retina responsible for
sharp, central vision(5) .
Early symptoms of DME include blurry or wavy central vision and
distorted color perception, although the disease can also progress
without symptoms at early stages(4) (,5) .
About Beovu (brolucizumab)
Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is approved in more than 50
countries, including in the US(6) , EU(7) , UK(7) , Japan(8) , Canada(9)
and Australia(10) , for the treatment of wet AMD. Additional trials are
currently ongoing which study the effects of brolucizumab in patients
with AMD, diabetic macular edema, retinal vein occlusion and
proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Brolucizumab is the most clinically
advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(1) (1) (-13) .
Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug
development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid
clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery characteristics(1)
(3-15) .
The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26
kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A
isoforms(1) (4) . Beovu is engineered to deliver the highest
concentration of drug, providing more active binding agents(11-13) . In
preclinical studies, Beovu inhibited activation of VEGF receptors
through prevention of the ligand-receptor interaction(14-16) . Increased
signaling through the VEGF pathway is associated with pathologic ocular
angiogenesis and retinal edema(1) (7) . Inhibition of the VEGF pathway
has been shown to inhibit the growth of neovascular lesions and suppress
endothelial cell proliferation and vascular permeability(1) (7) .
*Kite Pharma, Inc. is neither a sponsor nor associated with Novartis'
KITE trial.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Novartis data on file. December 2020.
2. ClinicalTrials.gov. Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Brolucizumab vs.
Aflibercept in Patients With Visual Impairment Due to Diabetic Macular
Edema (KITE). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03481660. Accessed
December 2020.
3. Romero-Aroca P. Managing diabetic macular edema: The leading cause of
diabetes blindness. World J Diabetes. 2011;2(6):98-104.
doi:10.4239/wjd.v2.i6.98.
4. National Eye Institute. Diabetic Retinopathy. Available at:
https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/diabetic-retinopathy.
Accessed December 2020.
5. National Eye Institute. Macular Edema. Available at:
https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/macular-edema#section-id-1556.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 15, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)