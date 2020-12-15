Log in
Press Release: Novartis reports positive topline results from second Phase III trial of Beovu(R) in patients with diabetic macular edema

12/15/2020 | 01:15am EST
   -- In Phase III KESTREL study, Beovu (brolucizumab 6 mg) achieved its 
      primary endpoint of non-inferiority to aflibercept 2 mg in change in 
      best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at year one (week 52)1 
 
   -- In a secondary endpoint, more than half of Beovu patients in the 6 mg arm 
      were maintained on a three-month dosing interval through year one, 
      following the loading phase1 
 
   -- Significant improvement with Beovu 6 mg in change of central subfield 
      thickness (CST) from baseline over the period of week 40 through week 52 
      was observed1 
 
   -- Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated safety profile1 
 
   -- Novartis intends to submit the data from KESTREL, together with the data 
      from the pivotal Phase III KITE2 study in DME, to health authorities in 
      H1 2021 
 
 
   Basel, December 15, 2020 -- Novartis today announced positive findings 
from the first interpretable results of the Phase III KESTREL study, 
assessing the efficacy and safety of Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) 3 mg and 6 
mg in diabetic macular edema (DME). Following KITE*, KESTREL is the 
second pivotal Phase III study of Beovu in DME. The trial met its 
primary endpoint of non-inferiority in change in best corrected visual 
acuity (BCVA) from baseline of Beovu 6 mg to aflibercept 2 mg at year 
one. The trial also met its key secondary endpoint of non-inferiority in 
average change in BCVA of Beovu 6 mg to aflibercept 2 mg over week 40 
through week 52(1) . (Beovu 6 mg is the marketed dose for wet AMD.) 
 
   More than half of patients in the Beovu 6 mg arm were maintained on a 
three-month dosing interval through year one, following the loading 
phase(1) . Patients treated with Beovu 6 mg experienced significant 
improvement in change of central subfield thickness (CST) from baseline 
over the period of week 40 through week 52(1) . As non-inferiority in 
change in BCVA of brolucizumab 3 mg was not demonstrated in KESTREL, no 
confirmatory testing of superiority on anatomical outcomes was 
performed. Further analyses on anatomical outcomes from KESTREL are 
ongoing. 
 
   "These results demonstrate that Beovu has the potential, if approved, to 
offer DME patients better disease management," said Dirk Sauer, Global 
Head Development, Novartis Pharma Ophthalmology. "Based on these data 
and the strong results we saw earlier this year from the KITE clinical 
study, we look forward to working with regulatory authorities to bring 
Beovu to DME patients." 
 
   In KESTREL, Beovu demonstrated an overall well-tolerated safety 
profile(1) . 
 
   Novartis announced positive topline results from another pivotal phase 
III study, KITE, in September 2020. The results from KESTREL support the 
positive results seen in KITE, reinforcing Beovu as a potential new 
treatment option for DME patients. 
 
   The data from KITE and KESTREL will be submitted to upcoming medical 
meetings and for peer-review publication. Novartis intends to submit the 
data from both KITE and KESTREL to health authorities in H1 2021 and 
looks forward to working with regulators worldwide to make Beovu 
available to DME patients in need. 
 
   About Diabetic Macular Edema 
 
   Diabetic macular edema (DME) is the leading cause of blindness in young 
adults in developed countries, including 12% of people with type 1 
diabetes and 28% of those with type 2 diabetes(3) . 
 
   Consistently high blood sugar levels associated with diabetes can damage 
small blood vessels in the eye, causing them to leak fluid(4) . The 
resulting accumulation of fluid (known as edema) in the macula can lead 
to vision loss(5) . The macula is the area of the retina responsible for 
sharp, central vision(5) . 
 
   Early symptoms of DME include blurry or wavy central vision and 
distorted color perception, although the disease can also progress 
without symptoms at early stages(4) (,5) . 
 
   About Beovu (brolucizumab) 
 
   Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is approved in more than 50 
countries, including in the US(6) , EU(7) , UK(7) , Japan(8) , Canada(9) 
and Australia(10) , for the treatment of wet AMD. Additional trials are 
currently ongoing which study the effects of brolucizumab in patients 
with AMD, diabetic macular edema, retinal vein occlusion and 
proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Brolucizumab is the most clinically 
advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(1) (1) (-13) . 
Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug 
development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid 
clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery characteristics(1) 
(3-15) . 
 
   The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26 
kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A 
isoforms(1) (4) . Beovu is engineered to deliver the highest 
concentration of drug, providing more active binding agents(11-13) . In 
preclinical studies, Beovu inhibited activation of VEGF receptors 
through prevention of the ligand-receptor interaction(14-16) . Increased 
signaling through the VEGF pathway is associated with pathologic ocular 
angiogenesis and retinal edema(1) (7) . Inhibition of the VEGF pathway 
has been shown to inhibit the growth of neovascular lesions and suppress 
endothelial cell proliferation and vascular permeability(1) (7) . 
 
   *Kite Pharma, Inc. is neither a sponsor nor associated with Novartis' 
KITE trial. 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This press release contains forward-looking statements within the 
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words 
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," 
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," 
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express 
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new 
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products 
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues 
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these 
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current 
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to 
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or 
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying 
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from 
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no 
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in 
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any 
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular 
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be 
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations 
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the 
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical 
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; 
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global 
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor 
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements 
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain 
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing 
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and 
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate 
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or 
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy 
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and 
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F 
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is 
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does 
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements 
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future 
events or otherwise. 
 
   About Novartis 
 
   Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. 
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and 
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of 
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently 
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and 
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally 
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest 
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at 
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com. 
 
   Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at 
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews 
 
   For Novartis multimedia content, please visit 
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
 
   For questions about the site or required registration, please contact 
media.relations@novartis.com 
 
   References 
 
 
   1. Novartis data on file. December 2020. 
 
   2. ClinicalTrials.gov. Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Brolucizumab vs. 
      Aflibercept in Patients With Visual Impairment Due to Diabetic Macular 
      Edema (KITE). https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03481660. Accessed 
      December 2020. 
 
   3. Romero-Aroca P. Managing diabetic macular edema: The leading cause of 
      diabetes blindness. World J Diabetes. 2011;2(6):98-104. 
      doi:10.4239/wjd.v2.i6.98. 
 
   4. National Eye Institute. Diabetic Retinopathy. Available at: 
      https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/diabetic-retinopathy. 
      Accessed December 2020. 
 
   5. National Eye Institute. Macular Edema. Available at: 
      https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/macular-edema#section-id-1556.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

