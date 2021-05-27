Log in
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
Press Release : Novartis and Molecular Partners -2-

05/27/2021 | 01:15am EDT
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to 
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or 
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying 
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from 
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no 
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in 
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any 
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular 
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be 
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations 
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the 
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical 
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; 
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global 
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor 
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements 
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain 
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing 
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and 
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate 
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or 
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy 
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and 
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F 
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is 
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does 
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements 
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future 
events or otherwise. 
 
   About Novartis 
 
   Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. 
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and 
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of 
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently 
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and 
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally 
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest 
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at 
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com. 
 
   Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at 
https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews 
 
   For Novartis multimedia content, please visit 
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
 
   For questions about the site or required registration, please contact 
media.relations@novartis.com 
 
   # # # 
 
   Novartis Media Relations 
 
   E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Michael Meo                           Arzum Ustun 
 US External Engagement, Novartis      Communications, Novartis Corporate 
 +1 862 274 5414                       Affairs and Global Health 
 michael.meo@novartis.com              +41 79 108 5314 
 Julie Masow                           arzum.ustun@novartis.com 
 Novartis US External Communications 
 +1 862 579 8456 
 julie.masow@novartis.com 
 
   Novartis Investor Relations 
 
   Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 
 
   E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Central                                 North America 
Samir Shah             +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 778 5052 
Thomas Hungerbuehler   +41 61 324 8425 
Isabella Zinck         +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

