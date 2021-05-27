Press Release : Novartis and Molecular Partners announce start of EMPATHY clinical trial for ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19

-- EMPATHY global multi-center Phase 2 - 3 study, recruiting patients with
COVID-19 infection, aiming to prevent worsening symptoms and
hospitalization
-- The study plans to enroll 2100 patients, with 400 patients to be enrolled
into Phase 2, followed by 1700 patients in Phase 3
-- Novartis has been granted an option from Molecular Partners to in-license
global rights of ensovibep and MP0423 - DARPin(R) antiviral therapeutic
candidates that are undergoing testing to target SARS-CoV-2 spike protein
-- DARPin(R) therapeutics well suited for a pandemic setting due to
multi-specific target binding, long half-life for sustained activity and
highly scalable production, compared to monoclonal antibodies
Basel, May 27, 2021 -- Novartis and Molecular Partners announced today
the start of the clinical trial EMPATHY, a Phase 2 and 3 study, to
explore the use of its novel DARPin(R) therapeutic candidate ensovibep
(MP0420) for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the
clinical trial program for ensovibep, with Molecular Partners as sponsor
of the studies. In March 2021, Molecular Partners reported positive
initial Phase 1 results in healthy volunteers.
The EMPATHY clinical trial program is investigating the safety and
efficacy of ensovibep in patients with COVID-19, who are in the early
stages of infection, to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization.
The study will enroll 400 patients in Phase 2 to identify a dose with
optimal safety and activity, with initial results anticipated in August
2021. At that point Phase 3 will move ahead with an additional 1,700
patients with results anticipated in H1 2022. If the initial EMPATHY
trial results are convincing, this would pave the way for Novartis to
seek expedited approval via the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Those eligible for the EMPATHY trial are adults, over the age of 18,
with a positive SARS-CoV-2 antigen test and who are experiencing at
least two pre-determined mild/moderate symptoms of COVID-19 within 7
days of their diagnosis.
"Novartis remains unwavering in our efforts to help combat COVID-19,
including our support to deliver treatment options for patients around
the globe," said Dr. Lutz Hegemann, Group Head, Corporate Affairs and
Global Health, Novartis. "Today, with Molecular Partners, we're
announcing an important next step in the development of ensovibep, which
holds promise to respond to breakthrough disease and new variants in the
future. We are hopeful the results of this clinical trial program will
provide a reliable treatment option for patients with COVID-19."
Novartis believes a multi-solution strategy is needed to overcome
COVID-19, one that utilizes a range of diagnostic and therapeutic
options, depending on the needs of individual patients. Every country
should have access to effective medicines to treat COVID-19 and despite
availability of vaccinations, there continues to be disease transmission
and there is likely to continue to be breakthrough disease.
"By virtue of its tri-specific design, ensovibep was built to resist
viral mutations and indeed shows potent inhibition of all variants of
concern to date, with the potential to maintain activity also for future
variants. This type of broad spectrum activity is essential for any
treatment of relevance for patients with COVID-19," said Patrick Amstutz,
Chief Executive Officer, Molecular Partners. "Reaching this important
clinical milestone is not only a key step to combat this virus, but also
validating our DARPin approach to generate multispecific antiviral
therapies in the fight against global pandemics."
Initial findings from the Phase 1 trial of ensovibep showed it to be
safe and well tolerated with no significant adverse events. Predictable
exposure was seen post-administration, confirming the expected half-life
of two to three weeks. These data confirmed the systemic administration
of a multi-specific DARPin antiviral therapy to be safe and well
tolerated and support plans for additional clinical work in patients
diagnosed with COVID-19, as part of the EMPATHY trial. The preclinical
work for MP0423 is still ongoing and is being led by Molecular Partners.
Sustained binding against new variants of Covid-19
Molecular Partners, in collaboration with academic and government
partners, has conducted in vitro experiments using pseudovirion models
of SARS-CoV-2 to analyze for infectivity in the presence of ensovibep.
These models represent new variants first identified in UK (B1.1.7),
South Africa (B.1.351), Brazil (P.1), California (B.1.429), New York
(B.1.526), emerging variants R.1 and A.23.1, the individual key
mutations of the variants identified in India, B.1.617 and B.1.618, and
other key spike mutations identified to date. The results suggest
ensovibep continues to retain full potency against the new viral
variants of SARS-CoV-2, and could have the potential for sustained
binding to additional COVID-19 variants, as they may appear in the
future.
Ensovibep enrollment in ACTIV-3 trial
Molecular Partners and Novartis also recently announced the inclusion of
ensovibep in the NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial (National Institute of
Health's (NIH) Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and
Vaccines (ACTIV) program) that aims to prioritize and push forward
development of the most promising COVID-19 therapies. ACTIV-3 is a
global Phase 3 trial that will investigate the safety and efficacy of
ensovibep in adults hospitalized with COVID-19, with an aim to enroll up
to 1,000 patients. The first patient dose is expected to be administered
in June 2021, with an interim analysis after 300 patients with
mild-to-moderate disease. These patients will receive either ensovibep
or a placebo. Trial participants will also receive an existing standard
of care for COVID-19, including the FDA-approved antiviral remdesivir.
If the treatment has a positive risk-benefit profile, the study will
enroll an additional 700 patients for further testing. Ensovibep is the
first non-antibody therapy assessed in ACTIV-3, supporting a different
approach for COVID-19 treatment.
The collaboration with Molecular Partners
Novartis is proud to be collaborating with Molecular Partners to develop
two DARPin(R) therapies designed for potential use against COVID-19,
ensovibep and MP0423, with an option to in-license global rights from
Molecular Partners and development responsibilities to both therapies.
Novartis will also be responsible for manufacturing, distribution and
commercialization of both therapies.
The development program will be led by Molecular Partners until Phase 1
is complete and will be handed over to Novartis to conduct the pivotal
clinical trial EMPATHY, with Phase 2 and 3 trials, with Molecular
Partners as sponsor of these trials. Molecular Partners will perform all
remaining preclinical work for MP0423.
Novartis response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Novartis is making a number of contributions to the global fight against
the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the stability of global health
systems. The company recently announced initial agreements to provide
manufacturing capacity for a COVID-19 vaccination for BioNtech at its
site in Stein, Switzerland and for CureVac in Kundl, Austria. In
addition, Novartis has signed an initial agreement to reserve capacity
and implement the technology transfer for the production of the active
pharmaceutical ingredient for Roche's Actemra/RoActemra. Novartis is
committed to donating US $40 million to help communities affected by the
pandemic around the world.
In addition, Novartis is active in several key cross-industry research
initiatives, the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, coordinated by the
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard as well as a
COVID-19 directed partnership supported by the Innovative Medicines
Initiative (IMI). Novartis has also announced this collaboration with
Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin(R) therapies designed for
potential use against COVID-19. The company is separately supporting
COVID-19-related clinical investigations of several Novartis medicines.
In our labs, we have started a collaborative, longer-term drug discovery
effort to develop the first oral medicines for COVID-19 and other
coronaviruses. To sustain access, the Novartis generics and biosimilars
division Sandoz became the first company to commit to keeping stable
prices for a basket of essential medicines that may help in the
treatment of COVID-19 and entered into a partnership with US-based
Civica Rx to support stable supply of essential generic hospital
medicines. We are making 15 drugs that treat key symptoms of COVID-19
available to low-and lower-middle income countries at zero profit until
a vaccine or curative treatment is available. Furthermore, Novartis Gene
Therapies entered into a manufacturing agreement with Massachusetts Eye
and Ear and Massachusetts General Hospital to produce its novel genetic
COVID-19 vaccine candidate called AAVCOVID8. More information about the
Novartis response to COVID-19 is available at www.novartis.com/COVID-19.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
