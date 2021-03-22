Press Release : Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer

Log in
03/22/2021 | 02:01am EDT
   Basel, March 22, 2021 -- Novartis announced today the appointment of 
Karen L. Hale as Chief Legal Officer. She will report to Vas Narasimhan, 
M.D., CEO of Novartis and become a member of the Executive Committee of 
Novartis (ECN), effective May 15, 2021. Ms. Hale will be based in Basel, 
Switzerland and succeeds Shannon Klinger. Tom Kendris will continue as 
Chief Legal Officer ad interim until Ms. Hale joins. 
 
   Ms. Hale brings to Novartis over 20 years of deep, global legal and 
compliance experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She joins Novartis 
from AbbVie where she held the role of Vice President, Deputy General 
Counsel. Prior to this, she held the position of Chief Ethics & 
Compliance Officer at AbbVie for 6 years, leading the global compliance 
program and acting as a trusted advisor to AbbVie's Executive Leadership 
Team and Board of Directors. Ms Hale joined Abbott in 1997 and 
transitioned when AbbVie was created. She has overseen and managed 
complex commercial litigation globally and provided counsel on a variety 
of significant corporate issues. 
 
   Prior to joining Abbott, she was an associate attorney with the law firm 
Sidley & Austin in Chicago, Illinois. Karen earned a bachelor's degree 
in economics from Duke University and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from 
the College of William and Mary in Virginia. 
 
   "Karen is a proven senior legal leader with extensive global experience 
across key healthcare legal and compliance domains. She also brings to 
the Novartis executive team deep US experience and a passion to advance 
racial justice," said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "I welcome her to 
Novartis and look forward to her contributing to Novartis' journey of 
reimagining medicine. I want to thank Tom Kendris for his continued 
service in this time of transition and for his ongoing commitment to 
Novartis." 
 
   Karen Hale said, "I am excited to join Novartis, a company dedicated to 
addressing some of society's most challenging healthcare conditions 
using innovative science and technology.  As a member of the ECN, I look 
forward to contributing to the company's continued success." 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This press release contains forward-looking statements within the 
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words 
such as "appoints," "appointment," "will," "continue," "until," "become, 
" "effective," "look forward," "ongoing," "commitment," "continued," "ad 
interim," "may," "could," "expectations," or similar terms, or by 
express or implied discussions regarding the appointment of Karen Hale 
as Chief Legal Officer of Novartis and a member of the ECN. You should 
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking 
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding 
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks 
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties 
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual 
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking 
statements. There can be no guarantee that Ms. Hale will ultimately 
assume the role of Chief Legal Officer, or on any particular date. In 
particular, our expectations regarding the outcome of the forward 
looking statements in this press release could be affected by, among 
other things, general political, economic and business conditions, 
including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such 
as COVID-19, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's 
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange 
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release 
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any 
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result 
of new information, future events or otherwise. 
 
   About Novartis 
 
   Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. 
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and 
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of 
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently 
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and 
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally 
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest 
treatments. About 110,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at 
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com/ 
https://www.novartis.com. 
 
   Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at 
https://twitter.com/novartisnews 
 
   For Novartis multimedia content, please visit 
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library 
 
   For questions about the site or required registration, please contact 
media.relations@novartis.com 
 
   # # # 
 
   Novartis Media Relations 
 
   E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Richard Jarvis                  Julie Masow 
 Novartis Strategy & Financial   Novartis US External Engagement 
 Communications                  +1 862 579 8456 
 +44 7966 118 652                julie.masow@novartis.com 
 richard.jarvis@novartis.com 
 
   Novartis Investor Relations 
 
   Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 
 
   E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com 
 
 
 
 
Central                                  North America 
Samir Shah              +41 61 324 7944  Sloan Simpson  +1 862 778 5052 
Thomas Hungerbuehler   +41 61 324 8425 
 Isabella Zinck         +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

