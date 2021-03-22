Press Release : Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer

Basel, March 22, 2021 -- Novartis announced today the appointment of
Karen L. Hale as Chief Legal Officer. She will report to Vas Narasimhan,
M.D., CEO of Novartis and become a member of the Executive Committee of
Novartis (ECN), effective May 15, 2021. Ms. Hale will be based in Basel,
Switzerland and succeeds Shannon Klinger. Tom Kendris will continue as
Chief Legal Officer ad interim until Ms. Hale joins.
Ms. Hale brings to Novartis over 20 years of deep, global legal and
compliance experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She joins Novartis
from AbbVie where she held the role of Vice President, Deputy General
Counsel. Prior to this, she held the position of Chief Ethics &
Compliance Officer at AbbVie for 6 years, leading the global compliance
program and acting as a trusted advisor to AbbVie's Executive Leadership
Team and Board of Directors. Ms Hale joined Abbott in 1997 and
transitioned when AbbVie was created. She has overseen and managed
complex commercial litigation globally and provided counsel on a variety
of significant corporate issues.
Prior to joining Abbott, she was an associate attorney with the law firm
Sidley & Austin in Chicago, Illinois. Karen earned a bachelor's degree
in economics from Duke University and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from
the College of William and Mary in Virginia.
"Karen is a proven senior legal leader with extensive global experience
across key healthcare legal and compliance domains. She also brings to
the Novartis executive team deep US experience and a passion to advance
racial justice," said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "I welcome her to
Novartis and look forward to her contributing to Novartis' journey of
reimagining medicine. I want to thank Tom Kendris for his continued
service in this time of transition and for his ongoing commitment to
Novartis."
Karen Hale said, "I am excited to join Novartis, a company dedicated to
addressing some of society's most challenging healthcare conditions
using innovative science and technology. As a member of the ECN, I look
forward to contributing to the company's continued success."
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "appoints," "appointment," "will," "continue," "until," "become,
" "effective," "look forward," "ongoing," "commitment," "continued," "ad
interim," "may," "could," "expectations," or similar terms, or by
express or implied discussions regarding the appointment of Karen Hale
as Chief Legal Officer of Novartis and a member of the ECN. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that Ms. Hale will ultimately
assume the role of Chief Legal Officer, or on any particular date. In
particular, our expectations regarding the outcome of the forward
looking statements in this press release could be affected by, among
other things, general political, economic and business conditions,
including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such
as COVID-19, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's
current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release
as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
