Sandoz completes acquisition of worldwide brand rights for Mycamine®(micafungin sodium) from Astellas

Leading global echinocandin, one of three major antifungal classes, will significantly reinforce Sandoz hospital offering and leading anti-infectives portfolio

Addition of Mycamine®will support Sandoz drive to ensure responsible use of antimicrobials, through targeted use of most appropriate therapies

Basel, August 28, 2023 – Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, has successfully completed the acquisition of worldwide brand rights for leading systemic antifungal agent Mycamine ® (micafungin sodium, Funguard® in Japan) from Astellas.

Through this acquisition of the leading global echinocandin, one of three major antifungal classes, Sandoz significantly reinforces its global hospital offering and leading anti-infectives portfolio.

Astellas reported Mycamine® sales of JPY 14.2 billion (USD 105 million) for the year ending March 31, 2023. The announcement comes after Sandoz successfully completed the acquisition of GSK’s global cephalosporins portfolio in October 2021.

Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor said: “This is another sign of our commitment at Sandoz to driving responsible access to critical antimicrobial medicines. We are both investing in our production network and selectively building out our leading portfolio in this field to ensure that we can continue to offer patients around the world the right medicine at the right time.”

Mycamine® has a global patient base of well over two million. It is a therapy of choice in hospitals and intensive care units worldwide, a proven prophylactic in hematology and oncology patients, and widely used in organ transplants.

It is indicated for treatment of invasive candidiasis and esophageal candidiasis, which are currently both on the rise with a higher occurrence of associated hospital outbreaks, as well as prevention of candida and aspergillus infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such generic or biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in the reference product’s label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential approval of additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

