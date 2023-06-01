Sandoz plans move to new central Basel headquarters by mid-2024, following proposed spin-off as standalone company

Sandoz AG to remain based in Basel, Switzerland following proposed spin-off from Novartis

Announcement of planned city-center HQ marks important milestone as Sandoz prepares to become independent company

Basel, as a global life sciences center, ideally located to attract top talent

Basel, June 1, 2023 — Sandoz AG, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, has announced the location of its future permanent headquarters in central Basel.

The Sandoz AG headquarters plans to move to a landmark office building called “Elsässertor” in the center of Basel, right by the Basel SBB train station. Sandoz expects to move from the Novartis Campus to its new headquarters in mid-2024.

The announcement confirms the Sandoz commitment to Basel following its proposed separation from Novartis in the second half of 2023.

Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor says: “I’m delighted to confirm that we will continue to call Basel home. This is an important milestone on our way to becoming an independent company.

“Our planned location in the heart of the city will allow us to create a working environment that meets our business needs and reflects our identity, culture and values. Basel is a global center for the life sciences industry, attracting an unrivalled pool of talent and experience that will help us to grow further and achieve our ambition of being the sustainable global leader in generics and biosimilars.”

The planned new workspace will be designed to enable closer collaboration and teamwork across the organization. The move into the new office building will not impact the management of the Sandoz global business.

Sandoz Pharmaceuticals AG, the local Swiss affiliate, and Sandoz Group AG, the entity planned to be listed on the Swiss SIX stock exchange, remain based in Rotkreuz, Switzerland.

In August 2022, Novartis announced its intention to separate Sandoz, its off-patent medicines division, via a 100% spin-off. The proposed spin-off is due to complete in the second half of 2023 and would see Sandoz listed on the SIX Swiss exchange.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products.





About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars.

