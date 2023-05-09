Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Novartis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVN   CH0012005267

NOVARTIS AG

(NOVN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:58 2023-05-09 am EDT
93.46 CHF   -0.27%
03:01pSandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars
GL
03:00pNovartis : Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars
DJ
05/04Novartis' Sandoz Obtains Exclusive US Commercialization Rights for Antibiotic, Cancer Medicines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars

05/09/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Sandoz and Just - Evotec Biologics announce partnership to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars with an option for expansion
  • Sandoz gains access to proprietary AI-driven technology platform that delivers fully integrated drug substance development and continuous manufacturing
  • Partnership supports Sandoz pipeline expansion to 24 biosimilar assets, provides opportunity to enhance integrated development and manufacturing network

Basel, May 9, 2023 — Sandoz, a global leader in off-patent (generic and biosimilar) medicines, today announced a multi-year partnership with Just - Evotec Biologics, the Seattle-based subsidiary of Evotec SE. The agreement covers the development and manufacture of multiple biosimilar medicines with an option for expansion and is the most recent step towards strengthening the Sandoz foundation as a stand-alone off-patent medicines company.

Access to Just - Evotec Biologics’ highly efficient drug substance development platform and manufacturing technology complements Sandoz capabilities, supporting expansion of the current pipeline from 15+ to 24 assets and the continued development of its early-stage biosimilar pipeline.

“This strategic partnership is founded on a strong shared sense of purpose and commitment to use disruptive technology with lower operational costs to deliver high-quality biosimilars at scale to patients around the world,” says Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor.

“It provides us with additional capabilities to support the strategic expansion of our pipeline with new assets and to begin immediately transitioning our early biosimilar pipeline – ensuring continuity in development and manufacturing while Sandoz finalizes its planned separation from Novartis. Development of the biosimilars will ramp-up over the coming 12-18 months.”

Just – Evotec Biologics has developed an optimized proprietary ecosystem for cost-efficient, state-of-the-art drug development and manufacturing. This includes an advanced continuous manufacturing process, a relatively new, but already well-established technology which delivers enhanced quality and productivity in biologics production. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz has optionality to use of this technology.

Sandoz is a pioneer and market leader in biosimilars and this partnership with Just – Evotec Biologics comes shortly after the company announced increased investments in its Holzkirchen site in Germany to create a core Biopharma Technical Development hub supporting future biosimilar growth. In addition, Sandoz recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to build a new biologics production plant in Slovenia – an expected investment of at least USD 400 million to support increasing global demand for biosimilar medicines. Work is set to begin this year, with full operations provisionally planned for late 2026.

Disclaimer 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such generic or biosimilar products will be approved for all indications included in the reference product’s label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential approval of additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes, including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #

About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world’s leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of high-quality medicines, covering major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2022 sales of USD 9.2 billion.

Sandoz on social media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sandoz_global 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandozglobal/ 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sandozglobal 

CEO Richard Saynor on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-saynor

Sandoz Global Communications

 
Central  North America            
Joerg Allgaeuer+49 171 838 4838 Leslie Pott+1 609 627 5287
     
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

 		  
Central North America 
Richard Jarvis+41 79 584 2326Julie Masow+1 862 579 8456
    
Switzerland   
Satoshi Sugimoto+41 79 619 2035  
    
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

 		 
Central  North America 
Samir Shah+41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson+1 862 345 4440
Nicole Zinsli-Somm+41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti+1 973 876 4912
Isabella Zinck+41 61 324 7188   

All news about NOVARTIS AG
03:01pSandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop and manufacture mu..
GL
03:00pNovartis : Sandoz strengthens pipeline expansion through partnership to develop..
DJ
05/04Novartis' Sandoz Obtains Exclusive US Commercialization Rights for Antibiotic, Cancer M..
MT
05/04Sandoz to exclusively commercialize six products in the US, reinforcing global leadersh..
GL
05/04Novartis : Sandoz to exclusively commercialize six products in the US, reinforc..
DJ
05/03Immix Biopharma Says Colorectal Cancer Combination Therapy Reduced Tumor Size in Clinic..
MT
05/03Purple Book Updates (April 27, 2023)
AQ
05/03Novartis : Q1 2023 Impact and Sustainability Update
PU
05/02Amgen Files Patent Infringement Case Against Sandoz Over Prolia, Xgeva Biosimilars
MT
05/02Amgen sues Novartis to block generic osteoporosis, bone cancer drugs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVARTIS AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 399 M - -
Net income 2023 9 764 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 643 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
EV / Sales 2024 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 103 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart NOVARTIS AG
Duration : Period :
Novartis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVARTIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 105,37 $
Average target price 106,06 $
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vasant Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer
Harry Werner Kirsch Chief Financial Officer
Hans Jörg Reinhardt Non-Executive Chairman
Shreeram Aradhye Chief Medical Officer
Steffen Lang President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVARTIS AG12.11%220 993
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.91%454 057
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.28%410 769
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.17%380 978
MERCK & CO., INC.6.70%300 382
ABBVIE INC.-8.76%260 145
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer